Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Colts

The Eagles eked out a win against a scrappy Colts squad, overcoming a handful of mistakes and sloppy (offensive) play to improve to 9-1. While there is plenty for the team to improve upon coming out of this one, there are some notes specifically regarding the Eagles rookies.

Jordan Davis: Get Better Soon, but…

The Eagles, maybe, hopefully, found their stop-gap, gap-stuffers to ease the pain of Jordan Davis’ absence. The addition of both Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph had a clear impact on Sunday. The two veteran defensive tackles helped Philly hold Jonathan Taylor to under four yards a carry. In fact, this was the first game the Eagles held an opponent to under 100 yards rushing since the Jaguars game!

The Eagles will still welcome back Jordan Davis with open arms when he is healthy, that is for sure. However, the strong play from Suh and Joseph, if it sustains, could allow Philly to ease the rookie back in and not rush his health. Once they have a fully healthy Jordan Davis AND Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, the team can feel really good about their ability to plug up the middle of the field.

Grant Calcaterra: D

Grant Calcaterra saw a significant uptick in his snaps with Dallas Goedert out ... but failed to really do anything positive. Actually, his only logged stat from the day was an early game holding penalty that contributed to the Eagles slow start. The Eagles will (hopefully) figure out a way to replace Goedert’s receiving production through targeting their wide receivers more, but Calcaterra needs to play more disciplined football when he is on the field.

Britain Covey: Not long for his role

The Britain Covey experiment might be coming to an end. Covey was not on kick returns on Sunday and only fielded a single punt, albeit for 13 yards. The team could (should) be looking for other options because Covey, a 25-year-old rookie, has failed to make a positive impact through 10 games.

The Rest: C

Most notably, Reed Blankenship saw a couple snaps on defense as the sixth DB, playing over K’Von Wallace. Blankenship had a strong preseason and his emergence would give the Eagles some needed depth in their defensive backfield. Nakobe Dean is still watching the defense from the sideline, only playing on special teams. TJ Edwards and Kyzir White continue to hold tightly onto the starting linebacker roles.