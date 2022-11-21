Eagles-Colts snap counts: Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph make an impact in their debuts

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

Not the best day at the office when the starting QB/OL play the entire game and only produce 17 points. But, hey, it was good enough for a win.

DeVonta Smith led all pass catchers in snaps, targets (9), receptions (6), and yards (78). He’s naturally going to see more volume while Dallas Goedert is out. Smith did a good job of getting open against the Colts, especially on comeback routes.

A.J. Brown finished with seven targets for five receptions and 60 yards ... and a fumble that could’ve been more costly than it was. Brown’s usage was a bit weird considering he only saw two targets in the second half. He also wasn’t on the field for a drive where the Eagles went three-and-out with 13 personnel on the field towards the end of the first half. Perplexing.

Jack Stoll was clearly TE1 in Goedert’s absence. He was the only Eagles tight end to see a target; he logged a single catch for seven yards.

Miles Sanders played his third-highest snap count percentage of the season. And yet his 14 total touches were his third-lowest of the season.

Quez Watkins played his second-lowest snap count percentage of the season despite Goedert being out. The Eagles used a lot of multiple tight end sets instead of increasing Watkins’ usage. Something to reconsider. Quez caught both of his two targets for 31 yards and the Eagles’ only receiving touchdown.

Zach Pascal played his second-highest snap count percentage of the season. He’s in line for a bit of a bigger role with Goedert out, though he only saw one target.

Grant Calcaterra played more with Goedert out but the only noticeable impact he made was getting flagged for holding to wipe out a Sanders first down run.

After taking two carries over the Eagles’ past two games combined, the coaching staff went to Scott three straight times to bring up 4th-and-2 on their final touchdown drive. Bizarre usage.

Kenneth Gainwell saw his lowest snap count percentage of the season. He was 6% under his previous low.

Tyree Jackson played sparingly as TE3 in his season debut. He did not see a target. He did get penalized.

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps is the only Eagles player who hasn’t missed a defensive snap this year. James Bradberry is close behind with only three missed snaps.

Kyzir White played his third-highest snap count percentage of the season.

Haason Reddick is up to three sacks in his last four games and 7.5 total through 10 games. The Eagles are grateful that the refs didn’t call him for a facemask penalty when he took down Matt Ryan to force Indy to a field goal.

Fletcher Cox’s snap count total was down from Monday, when he played 70 snaps. But his snap count percentage was still the fourth-highest mark of the season. He logged two total tackles, one solo. Cox has zero sacks, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits in his #LastSevenGames. That’s really not good. Cox is too often getting shoved around out there. It looks like teams are not scared to run right at him. The Eagles need to play Cox even less.

Josh Sweat played his third-lowest snap count percentage of the season. He gave up a first down in coverage at one point, which, bad usage. But he followed that up with a pressure to force a punt shortly after.

Brandon Graham played his third-highest snap count percentage and came up with a clutch sack to force the Colts into fourth-and-long on their final drive. Redemption after last week’s unfortunate penalty on Taylor Heinicke.

Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh each played decent roles in their Eagles debuts. Joseph had four total tackles, one solo tackle, and a half sack. Suh had three total tackles, one solo tackle, and a half sack that he split with Joseph. The guess here is that Joseph, who played nose tackle in five man fronts, saw a snap count percentage that he’ll regularly play moving forward. Methinks Suh might see a bit of a bigger role than he did in this game.

Milton Williams saw his second-lowest snap count percentage of the season. But he made the most of his playing time with four total tackles, two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. Perhaps less is more for him? Efficient showing.

Robert Quinn pulled a Ryan Kerrigan special by not even logging a stat in 10 snaps played. He hasn’t made much of an impact so far. Perhaps another trade deadline blunder by Howie Roseman?

Reed Blankenship made his NFL debut on defense, taking two snaps as the sixth DB in dime packages. It’s worth noting that Blankenship was used ahead of K’Von Wallace in these looks. That’s a new development and it’s one that’s been called for. Kudos to the Eagles for finally making that adjustment. Blankenship has shown more promise than Wallace ever really has.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nakobe Dean has played four defensive snaps through 10 games.

Britain Covey was removed from kickoff return duty and replaced by Boston Scott in that role. The Eagles didn’t return any kicks, though.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Josh Jobe, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills

ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew