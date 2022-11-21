Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is “so clutch and so dynamic and fearless”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s Obs: Eagles complete spectacular, fourth quarter comeback against Colts - NBCSP

2. Jalen Hurts ran 15 times for 87 yards (before a kneel down) and the Eagles needed every one of them. Hurts hasn’t run that much lately, but he was incredible with the ball in his hands Sunday, and in the fourth quarter alone he ran eight times for 49 yards, including a 23-yard scramble, a three-yard run on a 4th-and-2 after the two-minute warning and the game-winning seven-yard TD. Spectacular stuff from Hurts, who also threw the ball beautifully – 18-for-25 for 190 yards, a TD, no interceptions and a 107.0 passer rating. The kid is just so mentally tough and physically tough, and on a crucial snap with the game on the line, I’m not sure there’s anybody I’d rather have running my offense. OK, I’ll give you Patrick Mahomes. But really, he is so clutch and so dynamic and fearless. What can’t he do?

NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 17, Indianapolis Colts 16 - PFF

Offensive Spotlight: It was almost literally all Jalen Hurts for the Eagles offense on Sunday. His led all players in the game with 86 rushing yards on 16 carries, eight of which resulted in a first down. He ran for 39 more yards than Miles Sanders did and had three more attempts. The fumble problem that plagued the Eagles in their first loss of the season last week once again reared its ugly head. Hurts and A.J. Brown both had key fumbles, one to give the Colts an easy score and another to kill a potential scoring drive. That’s all very uncharacteristic for the team first in turnover-differential in the NFL.

Spadaro: Jalen Hurts delivers in the clutch as Eagles escape with a win - PE.com

The Eagles certainly made it very difficult for much of the afternoon. A myriad of mistakes hurt early – the Eagles committed four penalties in the first quarter and five in the first half – and gave up the ball on fumbles on the first drive of the third quarter and then later in the fourth quarter, while the defense gave up a 10-play, 75-yard drive on the Colts’ first drive. But the defense hung in there in a big way, allowing just 10 first downs and three field goals the rest of the way and the offense had that last drive and, oh, what a beauty it was. “There was never a doubt,” Hurts said of the team’s mindset going into the final drive. “We never wavered. Throughout the game, there were things that did not go our way in terms of our execution and we put ourselves in a bad position, but we were never out of the fight. There was never any doubt because of the belief that we have in one another.” What does it all mean? The new defensive tackles, Suh (3 tackles, 0.5 quarterback sack) and Joseph (0.5 quarterback sack), played a lot of snaps and played very well as the Eagles limited the Colts to 99 rushing yards on 22 attempts. They sacked Ryan four times and held the Colts to just one touchdown in three red-zone visits. The offense kept chipping away, chipping away, and stayed on its toes and confident and then it was all about Hurts, who ran for a game-high 86 yards on 16 carries and completed 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles get help from the Cowboys - BGN

Minnesota’s remaining strength of schedule (.494) is a bit easier than the Eagles’ situation (.528). All the more reason it was beneficial to see them lose to Dallas. After Minny, the NFC teams with the most wins are the Cowboys and New York Giants with seven each. The Eagles have already defeated Dallas once and will play them again on Christmas Eve. The Eagles have yet to play the G-Men; their first matchup is set for Week 14. The good news for the Birds is that the Cowboys and Giants will play each other in just a few days on Thanksgiving. And, no, you should not be rooting for a tie. That’s dumb. The Cowboys clearly pose a bigger threat despite the identical record. The optimal outcome is the Giants beating Dallas on Turkey Day.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles - Colts Week 11 - BGN Radio

Jessica Taylor, Shane Haff and Victor Williams share their thoughts following the Eagles ugly win against the Colts. Shane Steichen’s game plan was horrific. Darius Slay has been looking rocky. C.J. GJ’s interception streak has come to an end. Filling the void for Dallas Goedert is proving more difficult than Eagles thought.

Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts Come Up Short of Upset Victory in 17-16 Loss to Eagles - Stampede Blue

Many said before Sunday’s game that Philadelphia’s defense would be a tough test for the Colts’ offense. Outside of their first opening-drive touchdown on the season, Indy’s offense only managed 284 total yards of offense and 16 points on a day in which they had five drives inside Eagles territory. The Colts’ offense has struggled in the red zone all season, and coming away with field goals instead of touchdowns was the difference in this one. Quarterback Matt Ryan had just 213 passing yards on 23 completions but had no touchdowns. Running back Jonathan Taylor had just 84 total rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, but had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter that put an end to a promising drive which may’ve led to points. The Colts’ offense has committed far too many ill-advised turnovers which have cost them games this season, and Taylor’s fumble came at a poor time. Ryan was also sacked four times as the offensive line struggled in pass protection for much of the afternoon, especially late in the fourth quarter. Despite productive days from wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. (six receptions, 75 yards) and Parris Campbell (five receptions, 67 yards), Indy’s offense ultimately couldn’t make the plays when it mattered most.

Inside the Eagles’ game-winning drive and a ‘biblical’ TD that didn’t go as planned - The Athletic

It’s common for game-winning touchdowns to be dramatized, but in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room after their 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the description of Jalen Hurts’ memorable run reached a different level. “It was biblical out there,” Jordan Mailata said. The reference wasn’t to how Hurts played, although the praise for his poise is a quarterback version of deification. Mailata was describing the touchdown run itself. Hurts dropped back at the Colts’ 7-yard line and saw the entire line split in front of him. If the Colts wore red, it would be described as parting like the Red Sea. Hence Mailata’s reference. “Even though it was a terrible game overall as a whole, when the moment counted, everyone executed,” he said. “The rest of the game? Holy s—.” The Eagles rebounded from their first loss of the season to advance to 9-1, and the outcome is what will resonate. The way they reached the result didn’t scream juggernaut, even if the record does.

Eagles Avoid a Crisis, Cowboys Issue a Statement - Football Outsiders

The Eagles averted a very familiar nightmare on Sunday. Yes, they faced a Colts team with a rickety quarterback and the fitness instructor from a strip-mall gym as its head coach. But Philadelphia’s road to the playoffs is littered with variations on the Colts. The Eagles’ porous run defense over the last few weeks was troubling because it provided an easy recipe for bad opponents to keep things close against them. The Colts followed the Commanders’ recipe, right down to the Eagles penalties (a series of positive plays were wiped out in favor of first-and-35 on one early drive) and fumbles by receivers (A.J. Brown this time). But the Eagles run defense became rugged again when it mattered, and Hurts added a fresh fourth-quarter comeback to his franchise-quarterback portfolio. Staying close is not the same as winning. The 1994 and 2014 Eagles deserved to collapse. (The 1981 Eagles were Boogie Nights characters.) They were average-at-best teams with suspect coaches who caught some early opponents off guard. The same might have been said of the 2022 Eagles at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday. Maybe the option-and-RPO offense was no longer fooling anyone. Maybe adding 30-something-year-old Pro Bowl defensive tackles from the mid-2010s was a sign of desperation. Maybe the Eagles were just a soft-schedule mirage. Heck, maybe those things are still true. But at the final gun, the Eagles looked like a team that had solved its biggest problem, overcame its greatest weakness, and was ready for opponents like the Giants and Titans to try their darndest to beat them with nothing but inside zone. Eagles fans who recite the Mantra of Collapse can also remember 2017, the year the team started 11-2 but their starting quarterback got injured. We all remember how that season ended. Some temporary setbacks are really opportunities. Not all flaws are fatal. And the epic downfall of the 2022 Eagles has been canceled until further notice.

Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 49ers - PFT

Suh told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts in his debut with the Eagles that his decision came down to Philadelphia and San Francisco. Suh said that he was attracted to the 49ers because of the presence of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek on the coaching staff. Kocurek first arrived as a coach with the Lions during Suh’s rookie year, and Kocurek was there for Suh’s entire time in Detroit. He explained that the deal came together fairly quickly, with conversations starting in the Monday-Tuesday time frame. By Thursday, the deal was done. Suh accepted a very team-friendly deal in Philly, because he primarily wants to have another chance to win another Super Bowl. He said he has twin boys, he has one Super Bowl ron, and he needs to get a ring for each of them.

Week 11: Chiefs Stay Dominant With A Little Déjà Vu; Bills Survive the Storm With Help From “Squirrel” - FMIA

Mahomes distanced himself from a tight pack Sunday night with his 75-yard drive to beat the Chargers in the final minute at SoFi; a year after losing the explosive Tyreek Hill and working in five new wideouts on the fly, Mahomes is on pace to have the biggest year of his career in passing yards, both in total and per game. Hurts has been a revelation, leading the Eagles to the best record in football. Tagovailoa has missed parts or all of three games, but Miami is 7-0 in games he has started and finished. Josh Allen had a two-game blip, but has been mostly great in his other eight games. And Henry is carrying the Titans the way Earl Campbell once carried the Oilers.

How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 11 - DraftKings Nation

The 1 p.m. window is wrapping up and the favorites are mostly handling their business with a notable exception. The Eagles came back to beat the Colts, scoring a touchdown in the final minute and holding off a last minute Colts drive to secure a 17-16 win. This comes with the Giants losing an ugly one to the Lions and dropping two full games back in the NFC East.

Packers open up as 6.5-point underdogs vs Eagles - Acme Packing Company

That’s what makes this a particularly high-leverage game for Green Bay, whose season is virtually on the line every week moving forward. One benefit they have is a little extra rest, as they’re coming off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans. The problem? The Eagles still have the best record in the NFL at 9-1, despite a less-than-impressive showing against the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts over the last two weeks. There are also rumors swirling around that quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury could be a broken thumb, which would explain some of his inaccuracy issues this season.

Giants-Lions ‘things I think:’ The Giants did not look like a playoff team on Sunday - Big Blue View

That is true. There is also no mercy in the NFL. The Giants have had a wonderful start to their season, and I think Schoen Daboll, the Giants players and the fan base would have all said “sign me up” if you told them before the season started that the team would be 7-3 heading into a Thanksgiving matchup with Dallas. Things, though, don’t feel nearly as good for the Giants as they did a few weeks ago. Shoot, really as good as they did before Sunday’s kickoff against Detroit. It feels like the cracks in a fragile team with a narrow path to victory most weeks are beginning to be exposed, and that the more key players they lose to injury the harder it will be for Daboll and Co. to find workarounds. Buckle up. Giants fans. The 2022 season has been a fun ride so far, but things might be about to get pretty bumpy over the final seven weeks.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 40-3 purple people beatdown of the Vikings - Blogging The Boys

10. Biggest road win ever. Not only did the Cowboys rebound from a tough road loss, but they did so in emphatic fashion. The 37-point win over the Vikings was the biggest road win in team history. It was also the Vikings’ biggest home loss since the NFL merger. That’s one way to set the table for a happy Thanksgiving.

Ron Rivera Presser: “We’re going to go with Taylor Heinicke” - Hogs Haven

[BLG Note: Carson Wentz is going to be QB3 in Washington.]

Jets-Patriots was devoid of fun until Marcus Jones’ stunning punt return TD - SB Nation

It looked like overtime was in the future. But then rookie punt returner Marcus Jones sent everyone home happy. After almost sixty minutes of putrid offensive play — or stellar defensive play depending on your point of view — the New England Patriots rookie stunned the New York Jets, and the NFL world, with an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown. The return broke a 3-3 tie, and gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just five second remaining. Perhaps the most critical aspect of the play? The wind. On a gusty and blustery afternoon at Gillette Stadium, the Jets were forced to punt into the wind on the game’s biggest play. The punt was a line drive off the foot of Braden Mann, giving Jones a chance at a big return. He delivered.

