Monday Night Football: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Watch MNF live with us!

By Alexis Chassen
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The final game of Week 11 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) in Mexico.

The Niners lead the all-time series between these teams, 32-29, but the Cardinals have won the two most recent meetings. They last faced off in November 2021, with the Cardinals winning in San Francisco, 31-17.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the (other) birds on Monday night, in our Week 11 rooting guide:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Eagles would probably prefer to see San Francisco miss the playoffs or at least get the lowest possible playoff seed. A Cardinals win also helps to ensure that Arizona remains behind the Saints pick owed to Philly in the draft order. Root for the Cardinals.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Location: Estadio Azteca | Mexico

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 85 (ARI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (SF), 225 (ARI)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers: -8 (-360)

Arizona Cardinals: +8 (+295)

Over/under: 43.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Cardinals: www.RevengeoftheBirds.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.

