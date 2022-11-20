Let’s talk about the Eagles (barely) beating the Colts, instant reaction LIVE.

Whew! This game was stressful.

The Eagles’ Monday Night loss to the Commanders was embarrassing but c’mon, how in the world do you trail the Jeff Saturday led Colts through the 4th quarter?

A combination of far too many self-inflicted mistakes and just bad football resulted in the Eagles having to rally from a 10 point deficit at halftime.

We saw a lot of bad Eagles football in the first half, where do I even start? The Eagles had five penalties for 40 yards in the first half, there was the high snap near the goal line in the second quarter that resulted in a field goal and the very first play of the second half Jalen Hurts had a strip sack and the Colts reclaimed possession at the 22.

The A.J. Brown’s fumble in the fourth quarter could have cost the Eagles the game. Thank goodness for that Jalen Hurts touchdown late in the 4th Q.

But the Eagles were able to rally from behind and defeat the Colts, 17-16.

There’s so much to recap! Join Shane Haff, Jessica Taylor and Victor Williams NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles Week 11 performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

