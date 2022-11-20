Eagles-Colts live updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to avoid a second straight loss as they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

It’s an important spot for the Birds. They need to prove they can bounce back.

The offense needs to have a much cleaner game than last week after turning the ball over four times. With the Colts stout against the run, the pressure is on Jalen Hurts to make plays with his arm. And to be able to do it without Dallas Goedert in the lineup.

The defense needs to be able to prevent Jonathan Taylor from running wild and helping the Colts control the clock. The Eagles are hoping the additions of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh will help Jonathan Gannon’s unit.

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles won the coin toss (advancing to 9-1 on coin tosses this year) and elected to defer, as they usually do.

Linval Joseph got the start at nose tackle with the Eagles in a five man front on the first snap. The Colts got to 3rd-and-6 and Matt Ryan beat a blitz by hitting a crossing Michael Pittman open over the middle for a catch-and-run into Eagles territory. Then Taylor broke off a 28-yard run. Then a 9-yard run. The Colts got to 3rd-and-1 and Jeff Saturday called a timeout on the Colts’ first drive for some reason. The Colts went with a sneak and got the first. Then Taylor found the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line. 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:23 off the clock. Colts picking up where the Washington Commanders left off from the first half of Monday night’s game. And scoring their first points on a first drive all season long. EAGLES 0, COLTS 7.

3rd and goal from the 1, Indianapolis puts 12 personnel on the field, and the Eagles match with 4-2-5 nickel.



Jonathan, I am begging you. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 20, 2022

The Eagles’ first offensive play was a completion to A.J. Brown for 14 yards, doubling his yardage total from last week in one snap. The Eagles got to a 3rd-and-2 and Miles Sanders ran for the first ... only to be called back for a holding penalty by Grant Calcaterra. On 3rd-and-12, Jalen Hurts threw over the middle into traffic and DeVonta Smith couldn’t hold on to the tight window pass that hit his hands. Punt.

T.J. Edwards made a nice open field tackle for loss on Taylor to knock the Colts’ offenses off schedule. But then Darius Slay allowed a slant to Pittman to bring up 3rd-and-1. On third down, Josiah Scott broke up Ryan’s quick pass to force a punt. Nice coverage. Also nice of the Colts to stop running the ball after it worked so well on their first drive. And to not go for it on fourth down.

---> PHI (0) @ IND (7) <---

IND has 4th & 1 at the IND 37



Recommendation (STRONG): Go for it (+3.3 WP)

Actual play: M.Haack punts 48 yards to PHI 15, Center-L.Rhodes, fair catch by B.Covey. pic.twitter.com/aY0fqnSksa — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) November 20, 2022

Hurts hit Brown for a 29-yard completion. Then he took off running on a QB draw with Jason Kelce lead blocking to get into Colts territory. An ineligible man downfield penalty on Kelce knocked the Eagles back to 1st-and-15. Then a holding on Landon Dickerson knocked the Eagles back to midfield at 1st-and-25. Then Tyree Jackson got called for pass interference to get knocked back to 1st-and-35. Hurts climbed the pocket to deliver an accurate throw to DeVonta to bring up 3rd-and-11. On third down, Hurts tried to run but stepped up into a sack instead. If he got rid of the ball, the Eagles could’ve had a chance at a long field goal attempt. Instead, punt. One could also wonder why the Eagles didn’t make a better effort to set up a shorter fourth down situation instead of trying to get it all on third down.

SECOND QUARTER

The Colts took over at their own 10-yard line. My first thought: 18 play, 90-yard touchdown driving incoming. The Colts picked up a first down but got set back to 2nd-and-17 with a holding penalty. On 3rd-and-11, the Eagles brought a blitz and James Bradberry was able to make an open field tackle to force a punt. My first thought was wrong ... in part because the penalty took away Indy’s ability to run.

The Eagles took over at their own 42-yard line. No good reason to not get points on this drive. The Eagles picked up a first down and then Hurts took a shot to Smith down the right sideline. Smith couldn’t come down with the ball ... would’ve been a tough play to make even if he was able to hold on. A screen to Boston Scott (!) set up 3rd-and-5. On third down, Hurts immediately decided to keep and made a cut to pick up the first down himself. Critical conversion. Hurts floated another pass to Brown down the field on a double move but Stephon Gilmore didn’t bite and the ball came out too soon any. Fortunately it wasn’t more inbounds or it could’ve been an easy pick for the defense. Hurts hit Quez Watkins short of the sticks but the receiver had room to pick up the first. Hurts then ran for 12 yards to set up 1st-and-goal. On 2nd-and-goal, Kelce’s snap was too high and that forced Hurts to take a sack. On 3rd-and-goal from the 10-yard line, Hurts ran to bring up 4th-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Nick Sirianni opted for a 22-yard field goal from Jake Elliott. Should’ve gone for seven. EAGLES 3, COLTS 7.

The Eagles gave up a first down with Josh Sweat dropping into coverage, unable to stick with Mo Alie-Cox. The Colts had a screen wiped out by an ineligible man downfield. On 3rd-and-8, Sweat rushed and pressured Ryan into an incompletion. It’s almost like he should be rushing into of covering.

3rd and 8 with instant pressure by Josh Sweat. Nice move to get inside the LT and force and incompletion. pic.twitter.com/rSMGPf7CX1 — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 20, 2022

Sanders got stuffed in the backfield to bring up 3rd-and-2. The Eagles ran again and were stopped for a loss again. The blocking was bad for any running back, but, why is Kenneth Gainwell the guy to go to on a crucial third down conversion? How is that their best option? In a 13-personnel look with three backup tight ends? Dumb. Even if it was a bad read by Hurts, why is that an option at all? The Eagles’ special teams unit had a false start and then punted and allowed a 17-yard return. Michael Clay’s unit continues to be a detriment.

Every snap the Eagles use 13 personnel to run the football is a waste. The entire motor behind their excellent running game is Hurts creating a running game from the spread/gun!



When you put 3 non-Goedert TEs on the field, you're telling the defense "we aren't throwing" — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 20, 2022

The Colts took over at their own 45-yard line. Sweat nearly strip-sacked Ryan but he somehow got the throw off for a first down. T.J. Edwards made another great tackle for loss by sniffing out a throw in the backfield. On 3rd-and-7, Ryan threw short of the sticks along the sideline to set up a 51-yard field goal. The Colts’ kicker made it. EAGLES 3, COLTS 10.

The Eagles took a knee to end a disappointing first half.

THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

LINEUP NOTES

Boston Scott, not Britain Covey, was back for the Eagles’ first kickoff return.

INJURIES