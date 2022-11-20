Cowboys vs Vikings among Week 11 late games

Now that the Week 11 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including a very important game for the Eagles between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 11 Eagles fan rooting guide, where BLG explains this particular matchup:

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Win-win scenario for the Eagles. Barring a tie, either 1) the Eagles gain more cushion atop the NFC with a Vikings loss or 2) the Eagles gain more cushion in the NFC East with a Cowboys loss. The argument here is that the former outcome is preferable. The Eagles’ sights should be set higher than merely securing the division; it’s all about getting the No. 1 seed. Root for the Cowboys. (Gasp!)

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Check below for more information on these NFL Week 11 late games.

Sunday, November 20

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 137 (LV), 85 (DEN) | XM: 380 (LV), 225 (DEN)

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (DAL), 81 (MIN) | XM: 381 (DAL), 226 (MIN)

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (CIN), 82 (PIT) | XM: 382 (CIN), 228 (PIT)

