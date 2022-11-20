Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Chargers

The NFL’s Week 11 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4).

This is the second week in a row that the Chargers will play in Sunday’s primetime game, although things didn’t go their way last week against the 49ers and they ended up losing 22-16.

As for the all-time series between the Chiefs and Chargers, Kansas City holds the lead at 66-57-1. The Chiefs have also won their two most recent meetings, including earlier this season, 27-24 at home. The last time they played each other in Los Angeles was in December 2021, with the Chiefs winnings 34-28 in overtime.

If you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG explains in the Week 11 rooting guide:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Chargers are the bigger threat to move ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Chargers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (KC), 85 (LAC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (KC), 225 (LAC)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Chiefs are favorites on the road Sunday night.

Kansas City Chiefs: -5.5 (-230)

Los Angeles Chargers: +5.5 (+1)95

Over/under: 52.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

Chargers: www.BoltsFromTheBlue.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!