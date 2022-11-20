 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph are active and will play in Eagles vs. Colts

Who’s in and who’s out.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Josh Jobe, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, and Josh Sills.

No surprises there. The same five players missed Week 10 as well. Jobe is out due to injury while the others are healthy scratches.

The big news is that newly signed veteran defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are both ACTIVE. NFL insider James Palmer reports both players WILL take snaps.

Elsewhere, Tyree Jackson is active for his first game this season. Jackson, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra are the three tight ends set to play with Dallas Goedert going on injured reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Josh Jobe - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

Indianapolis Colts Inactive List

Colts starting right tackle Braden Smith is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play after popping up on Friday’s injury report with a back issue. If Smith has to leave the game early, former Eagles offensive lineman Matt Pryor won’t be available to replace him. Pryor was reportedly hospitalized due to an illness. The Colts will instead have to turn to another former Eagles blocker in Dennis Kelly.

Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is a healthy scratch as QB3 behind starter Matt Ryan and backup Sam Ehlinger.

QB Nick Foles

OL Matt Pryor

WR Mike Strachan

TE Jelani Woods

DE Kwity Pate

DT Chris Williams

S Trevor Denbow

