Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts: 2022 NFL Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the 2022 NFL season last week. The Birds will face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 as they aim to go 9-1.

Though the Eagles are in very good shape compared to the rest of the league, their margin for error is thinner than it might seem. There’s pressure to keep winning in order to maintain their status as the top team in the NFC playoff picture.

Losing to the Washington Commanders will look like a blip on the radar if the Eagles are able to bounce back in Indy. A second straight defeat, however, would be pretty concerning. Especially if it came against a team led by interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who is the most under-qualified person in his current position in the entire NFL.

There’s little doubt that Nick Sirianni is looking to avenge his mentor Frank Reich in this game. We’ll see if they can get it done.

