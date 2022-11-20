Eagles prop bets for Week 11

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown

Miles Sanders over 58.5 Rush yards

Jalen Hurts over 39.5 rushing yards

What is the line telling you: The Eagles are a bit banged up on a short week heading into this Colts game. With Dallas Goedert out, Jalen Hurts will be using his legs much more in this one. Hurts’ average passing yards prop this season is 237.3, which he has exceeded by 9.0 yards per game. But with some of his weapons out this week, the smart money is betting the under on his passing yards prop this week vs NFL’s seventh-ranked pass defense. Hurts has also thrown for a TD in six of nine games this year, with more than one TD pass five times, but this week we’ll be looking to bet under on his TD passes.

