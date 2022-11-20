Eagles vs. Colts Week 11 game preview and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles can’t go back in time and change their loss to the Washington Commanders. They can only aim to be better moving forward.

And so it’ll be interesting to see how the Birds respond. Do they let things snowball and lose to the Indianapolis Colts? Were their Week 10 struggles a sign of more problems to come?

Or will they prove their loss was more of a blip on the radar?

The feeling here is that the Eagles have earned the benefit of the doubt. The team we saw in their 8-0 start is likely more representative of what they are than the most recent one game sample size.

Jalen Hurts and the leadership on this team isn’t going to allow a slide. They’re going to respond strong with a win against an inferior opponent.

This isn’t to suggest the Birds are going to be able to sleepwalk to victory. Jonathan Taylor is obviously going to test a run defense that may or may not be aided with the additions of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. The Eagles are playing on the road on short rest. Dallas Goedert isn’t going to be around to rely on.

But the Eagles still have more talent. They also have the better coaching situation.

They’re going to win this game.

Check out all the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 27 to 17, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Zach Pascal catches a touchdown pass against his former team.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.