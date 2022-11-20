Linval Joseph will reportedly make his Eagles debut. Will Ndamukong Suh, too?

The Philadelphia Eagles beefed up their defensive line this week by signing free agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. The question is: are they ready to step in and play right away in the Birds’ Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts?

Joseph WILL make his Eagles debut in Indy, according to a report from NFL insider James Palmer. The 6’4”, 328 pound interior defender signed with the team on Wednesday and it was reported at the time that he was prepared to see action on Sunday. One would think his snaps might be a bit limited to start. But he figures to have a role as one of at least four defensive tackles expected to play alongside Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams.

Will Suh make his debut? That seems to be less certain. The veteran agreed to terms on Thursday but didn’t get to the NovaCare Complex for his first practice until Friday. The aforementioned Palmer had the following to say:

“The team is still unsure on Suh I’m told. It’s a really quick turnaround. Not much time to learn everything mentally and new terminology. We’ll see.”

If Suh plays at all, perhaps it would be a relatively small role? For what it’s worth, Suh posted the following tweets on Sunday morning:

Ready to fly — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) November 20, 2022

Does he tweet that if he’s not going to play?

The Eagles will officially announce their inactives for the Colts game at 11:30 AM Eastern.