Eagles rooting guide for Week 11 games

The eleventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here! It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 11 games.

This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Via ESPN:

2023 NFL DRAFT ORDER

Via Tankathon:

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Birds need to bounce back with a win after getting upset by Washington. Gotta maintain their lead in the NFC. Root for the Eagles, obviously.

NFC EAST

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at HOUSTON TEXANS: Even though the Eagles just lost to the Commanders, there’s an argument to be made they should want to see them make the playoffs over a more threatening San Francisco team. So, it might not be the worst thing to see them win here. But for the purposes of rooting for the Saints pick owed to Philly to be as high as possible, a Texans win gives it a chance to be even more favorable. Root for the Texans.

DETROIT LIONS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Eagles are currently only one game ahead of the Giants. The Lions winning would also be good when it comes to ensuring Detroit is behind the Saints pick owed to Philly in the draft order. Root for the Lions.

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Win-win scenario for the Eagles. Barring a tie, either 1) the Eagles gain more cushion atop the NFC with a Vikings loss or 2) the Eagles gain more cushion in the NFC East with a Cowboys loss. The argument here is that the former outcome is preferable. The Eagles’ sights should be set higher than merely securing the division; it’s all about getting the No. 1 seed. Root for the Cowboys. (Gasp!)

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Eagles would probably prefer to see San Francisco miss the playoffs or at least get the lowest possible playoff seed. A Cardinals win also helps to ensure that Arizona remains behind the Saints pick owed to Philly in the draft order. Root for the Cardinals.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

LOS ANGELES RAMS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Rams are atrocious so the Saints might actually be able to win this one. The Eagles will hope that isn’t the case. Root for the Rams.

CHICAGO BEARS at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Falcons winning would be preferable from the standpoint of getting an inferior team into a wild card spot. Rather see them make it than San Francisco or Washington. But for the sake of the Saints pick owed to Philly being as favorable as it possibly can, better to see Chicago win. A win also works to improve the Eagles’ strength of victory tiebreaker if the Birds can beat the Bears later this season. Root for da Bears.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Panthers probably aren’t going to win but an upset would serve towards making the Saints pick owed to Philly even more favorable. The Panthers are currently one pick ahead of that selection. Root for the Panthers.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BUFFALO BILLS: Best for the Browns to win so that Cleveland’s pick owed to Houston remains behind the Saints selection owed to Philly. Root for the Browns.

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Patriots are closer to moving ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Patriots.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Raiders are currently ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Raiders.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Steelers are the bigger threat to move ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Steelers.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Chargers are the bigger threat to move ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Chargers.