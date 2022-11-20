Eagles News: Updates on Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Sources: Dallas Goedert expected to return in regular season - ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on injured reserve this past week with a shoulder injury, is expected to return during the regular season, league sources told ESPN. One source familiar with Goedert’s status told ESPN the “only question is whether it’s with two, three or four games left (in the regular season). But he will be back this season, definitely.” The Eagles also believe rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has a realistic chance to return when he is eligible to come off IR on Dec. 4 against the Tennessee Titans, according to a league source, despite their additions this past week of veteran defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph.

Eagles vs. Colts preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 11 enemy - BGN

Colts fans seem to be taking a victory lap after beating the Raiders. The. Raiders. I was at the game and I spent a lot of time watching Saturday through my binoculars (because I am officially old enough to be the guy who brings binoculars to a game and not care at all what people think of him) and I thought it was weird he kept fidgeting with the headset and talking to guys with the tablet before there was really any tape to review. After the game The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported Jeff Saturday didn’t know how to use his headset or the tablets during the game, it turns out our head coach couldn’t use basic game day tools of the trade- I was right to find it odd. Jeff Saturday did not contribute to the victory in any direct way. For all the Colts fans reading this- sorry, it’s true. There were two indirect ways Jeff Saturday helped get the Colts a win against the Raiders however. The first being the owner, after telling Frank Reich to bench Matt Ryan, let Jeff Saturday choose his own starter and Jeff did what any reasonable person with eyes would do and started Matt Ryan. This wasn’t exactly a stroke of genius. It was the owner letting the head coach start the better player at the game’s most important position.

Eye on the Enemy #114: John Gonzalez on his Jalen Hurts cover story + Previewing Eagles-Colts - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talked with SI.com’s John Gonzalez about his SI.com Cover story on Jalen Hurts this week and previewed the Colts game.

Ranking all 32 NFL offenses by expected points added on scripted plays ahead of Week 11 - PFF

3. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles’ aerial attack has delivered 560 passing yards — a top-10 mark on scripted plays. The team is just as effective on the ground, tying for first in rushing touchdowns (three) on scripted plays.

Roob’s Observations: One way to help make up for loss of Goedert - NBCSP

9. That was obviously an unfortunate fumble, but I still think Quez Watkins is an under-utilized weapon. As rarely as he’s used – just 17 targets all year - Watkins is still one of only 11 players in the NFL with two 50-yard catches this year. As well as Jalen Hurts throws the deep ball, I’d like to see a couple mid-range or deep balls to Quez per game.

NFL Week 11 expert roundtable: Cowboys-Vikings and Bills, Eagles aim to bounce back - The Athletic

Jones: Washington had a good game plan and executed it well. But the Commanders also caught the Eagles on a night when Philly exhibited some uncharacteristic struggles. So, I look for the Eagles to bounce back against the Colts. Indy beat the Raiders, who are a mess. Don’t get too excited. Sando: I lean toward Philadelphia delivering a reality check to the Colts. The Raiders struggled to affect Matt Ryan last week. Philly should do a better job of making him uncomfortable. The Eagles are the better, more dynamic team and that should be evident on the field. Standig: I watched in person as Washington ran for 152 yards in a stunning win over Philadelphia on the heels of the Eagles allowing 168 and 144 yards on the ground in their previous two games. None of those teams has a running back like Jonathan Taylor. The Saturday experiment received way too much derision, and the Colts are 4-3-1 with Matt Ryan starting. Therefore, the call here is … the Eagles. I’m not someone who saw them as a juggernaut even at 8-0, and the run defense is worrisome. However, they are far more talented across the board than the Colts, and coach Nick Sirianni should have the full attention of his players this week.

Ella on the Scene: ‘More important than X’s and O’s’ - PE.com

The Colts are going to see a determined team march into Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. We’ll learn a lot about how the 2022 Eagles respond to adversity. The general message is that players and coaches haven’t strayed from the process. Left tackle Jordan Mailata said there’s simply more of an emphasis on the minor details: “It hasn’t been too much of a path change because this is what we do every week – week in, week out, win or lose or draw – we go back to the same systems.” Quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there’s no panic. “The process for us is our process and we have to be committed to that. We have to maintain that hunger. We have to be eager to do things the right way because it’s the right thing to do.” You could feel it in the locker room this week – guys were loose, music was blasting, and they were looking nowhere but ahead to their next opponent. They’re ready to prove their toughness. And Sirianni thinks toughness is one of the main identities of this team. “The guys that we have in this building are tough, and they play through things. They are mentally tough, physically tough.” “I think the biggest thing is we have a chance to get back on track on Sunday and then we won’t be having a whole lot of these conversations,” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “We’re 8-1, it’s not the end of the world.”

Colts Fans’ Confidence Surges After Jeff Saturday’s Impressive Coaching Debut Ahead of Week 11 Matchup - Stampede Blue

That being said, the Colts will face a much tougher challenge against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles (-7) as former offensive coordinator, now head coach Nick Sirianni comes back to town to take on Indianapolis. Most Colts fans aren’t optimistic that their team can pull of the improbable upset.

Film notes from Commanders win vs. Philadelphia - Hogs Haven

The Commanders had a good outing against the Eagles, and the Texans are not playing nearly as good football as Philadelphia. As the Commanders prepare to take on the Houston Texans this Sunday, Washington needs to be aware of the opportunity in front of them. Compiling success on top of success can bring about much more confidence heading into the season’s final stretch, which includes three critical divisional games and matchups against wildcard contenders Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

Commanders to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback moving forward - NFL.com

What started off as a potential controversy has been anything but. And that’s the best news for the Commanders. It’s why Taylor Heinicke is expected to be the quarterback moving forward. Heinicke will start today against the Texans, with Carson Wentz not quite ready to return from his finger injury. And as one source explained, Heinicke will remain the starting QB until he’s not. In other words, until there is no choice but to make a move. Heinicke took over for Wentz after Week 6 and has led a stunning turnaround for Washington, winning three of his last four games including a shocking double-digit win over the previously undefeated Eagles on the road. He hasn’t been perfect, but the right blend of toughness and knowing when to go for it has been what the Commanders have needed.

Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Giants, Cowboys, per report - Big Blue View

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be visiting the New York Giants after the Thanksgiving Holiday. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are reporting that the Giants have emerged as a frontrunner to sign the former Pro Bowl and All Pro receiver. Pelissero and Rapoport add that their sources indicate that the other leading team in Beckham’s camp is the Giants’ division rival Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, from Micah Parsons to Jerry Jones, have openly recruited Beckham, taking to both social media the national media. The two teams would have different attractions for Beckham. The Cowboys have a much more complete offense and passing game, which could allow work to go Beckham’s way without asking him to carry the receiving load coming off his second torn since October 25th of 2020.

Cowboys stock up and stock down heading into Week 11 - Blogging The Boys

Another week down, and another 200 plus yards given up on the ground. In the last three games alone, the Cowboys have given up the third most rushing yards. Based on rush yards per game, Dallas ranks 29th out 32 teams. That is not a good look whatsoever, considering that the Cowboys rank 12th overall in opponent yards allowed in total each game. You could argue, especially after a three touchdown outing from Packers rookie wideout Christian Watson, that pass defense was the main issue, and that’s a fair point. However, the stats will tell you a totally different story. For example, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns but only had 224 yards in the air. Rodgers, also only threw the ball 20 times. The dynamic combination of Aaron Jones, and A.J. Dillon chopped up the Cowboys poor run defense and gained over 200 yards with an average of 5.3 a carry. The other stat that was telling was the total of 37 carries between the duo. It was clear that the Packers coaching staff knew exactly what to attack on offense, and that was the Cowboys run defense which has been trending in the wrong direction. Credit to the Green Bay coaching staff for coming up with a solid game plan and to attack the weakness of the defense by running it down their throats. Dallas knows they needed help in this department which is why they acquired veteran run-stuffer Johnathan Hankins prior to the trade deadline. Even with his acquisition, the run defense as a whole has been under-performing. The NFL is a copycat league, and with teams seeing how the Packers attacked the Cowboys defense, you know the other teams will make note of this and run a similar game plan until Dallas proves it can stop it. If the Cowboys do not correct this soon, the stretch run more than likely will be a bumpy one.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022 - SB Nation

[BLG Note: The Eagles are unanimously favored to beat the Colts here.]

