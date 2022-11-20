 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles vs. Colts: First quarter score updates

The Eagles are back on the road in Week 11.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - Eagles at Buccaneers Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the road after their home loss on Monday Night Football, and had a slightly shorter week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

The messaging has been consistent throughout the week from coaches to players. The team isn’t dwelling on the loss, and are just continuing to improve every day and stay focused on their fundamentals and getting better. Ball security was emphasized several times this week, with Nick Sirianni acknowledging they aren’t going to win many games if they turn the ball over three or more times.

Philly’s offense will look a little different this week without Dallas Goedert, so it’ll be interesting how they try and fill his role in the pass game and as a blocker. They have Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra ready to step in, but the running backs could see some more targets than they have so far this season.

The Eagles’ defense added two veterans the past few days, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, but we have to wait to see if one or both end up making their way in the game. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon expressed irritation about Fletcher Cox having to take 70 snaps on Monday night, so you can bet that they’re looking to have a deeper DT rotation moving forward.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

