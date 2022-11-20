Eagles vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) are on the road following their first loss of the season, and will face off against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1).

With Frank Reich no longer the Colts head coach, this game looks a lot different than it did heading into the 2022 season. Not only was Reich the Eagles’ former Offensive Coordinator, but Philly head coach Nick Sirianni was the OC under Reich in Indy.

Now, the Colts’ interim head coach is former NFL center Jeff Saturday, someone Jason Kelce has talked about being a guy he modeled his game after. Kelce said that Saturday was someone he was comped to coming out of college — they were both undersized, but really quick —, and was always willing to help Kelce early in his career.

Saturday brought QB Matt Ryan back into the Colts’ offense last week, which put Nick Foles as QB3 and inactive in their win over the Raiders. It was the team’s first win in weeks... but it was against the Raiders.

The Eagles, however, are coming off their first loss all season and are without a few more players due to injury, including Dallas Goedert and Marlon Tuipulotu. Thankfully, several of the other guys banged up on Monday night, like Jason Kelce and A.J. Brown, will be back on the field, but Goedert’s absence will be obvious. Nick Sirianni mentioned that Goedert isn’t someone you can simply replace, his role will have to be by committee until he’s back.

Run defense was a big issue for Philadelphia in Week 10, especially without Jordan Davis, and to lose Tuipulotu was a double hit to the DT room. The Eagles brought in veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh the last few days to add some depth — and to hopefully keep guys like Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave from taking 70 snaps a game. Sirianni wouldn’t say whether the two new additions will play on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Referee: Land Clark (Eagles are 2-3 in 5 games as field judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 134 (PHI), 82 (IND) | XM: 382 (PHI), 228 (IND)

TV Coverage Map

The areas in RED will get the Eagles vs. Colts game on CBS (via 506sports.com).

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

The Eagles are favorites on the road against the Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-295)

Indianapolis Colts: +6.5 (+245)

Over/under: 45.5

History Lesson

The Colts lead the all-time series between these teams by one game, 10-9, but the Eagles have won their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in September 2018, with the Eagles winning in Philly, 20-16. They haven’t played each other in Indy since 2014, when the Eagles won 30-17.

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)