Eagles-Texans Final Injury Report: Brandin Cooks questionable [UPDATE]

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 9 Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

The Eagles ruled two players OUT: Jordan Davis and Josiah Scott.

No surprises here. Neither player participated in practice this week.

Davis is reportedly set to miss four-to-six weeks due to a high ankle sprain. The Eagles have not yet placed him on injured reserve. If they put him on IR before Thursday’s game, he’d be eligible to be activated as soon as Week 13. If he doesn’t go on IR, maybe that’s a sign he can return sooner than expected? We’ll see. UPDATE: The Eagles announced Davis to IR.

In the meantime, the Eagles will roll with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu as their top four defensive tackles. Hargrave and Mr. T figure to see snaps as the nose tackle in five man fronts, assuming the Eagles will continue to utilize them with Davis out. The Eagles could also look to elevate Marvin Wilson from the practice squad for more interior defensive line depth.

Scott’s absence means the Eagles will be without their backup nickel cornerback. The Eagles might opt to elevate newly signed Javelin Guidry from the practice squad for more depth at that position. Or perhaps it’ll be Josh Jobe, who was a healthy scratch last week, backing up that spot in addition to resuming his role as a punt coverage gunner?

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

OUT

CB Josiah Scott (ankle)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

DT Jordan Davis

TE Jaeden Graham

DE Janarius Robinson

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Davis is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is eligible to return in Week 13 at the earliest. Graham is out for the year since he went on IR before roster cuts to 53. Robinson is eligible to return to the roster as soon as Week 11 but the severity of his injury is unclear.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson (designated to return)

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles activated Jackson’s 21-day practice window on October 26. He is eligible to be activated to the roster before it closes on November 16. A realistic return date might be Week 10 since Week 9 is a short week.

HOUSTON TEXANS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Texans ruled five players out: starting wide receiver Nico Collins, starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins, backup safety (and former Eagle) Grayland Arnold, backup linebacker Neville Hewitt, and backup offensive lineman Justin McCray.

The Texans ruled three players questionable: starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks, starting linebacker Christian Harris, and starting nickel cornerback Desmond King.

The most notable thing from all of this is Cooks being questionable. He missed Tuesday’s practice due to personal reasons. Cooks posted a cryptic tweet that raised questions about his happiness in Houston. With Cooks also missing practice again on Wednesday and now being ruled questionable for the game, well, that doesn’t seem like a positive development for the Texans.

With Nico Collins definitely out and Cooks potentially out, the Texans might be without their top two players in receiving yards. Here’s a look at their current receiving leaders via ESPN:

So, their top remaining wide receiver could be ... Chris Moore. Who has 128 yards.

That’s just 32 more yards than Zach Pascal has for the Eagles this season.

Yikes.

Really no good reason for the Eagles to not comfortably beat Houston on Thursday night.

OUT

S Grayland Arnold (quad)

DT Maliek Collins (chest)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring)

OG Justin McCray (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist/not injury related)

LB Christian Harris (thigh)

DB Desmond King (knee)

...

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL ILLNESS

OL Justin Britt

WR John Metchie III

RESERVE/INJURED

DL Michael Dwumfour

DL Jonathan Greenard

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

TE Teagan Quitoriano

DL Derek Rivers

DB Tavierre Thomas