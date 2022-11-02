Eagles rookie storylines entering the Texans game

The Eagles have a short week to prepare for the Houston Texans game on Thursday. Defending their undefeated record will take all hands against an underwhelming but scrappy Texans team. While the Eagles shouldn’t expect much from their rookies in this game, there’s one key storyline to keep an eye on.

What does the defense look like without Jordan Davis?

Jordan Davis suffering a high ankle sprain could totally change the short-term outlook for the Eagles defense. The impact of the rookie nose tackle allowed the team to do so much out of five-man fronts. While they might try to get similar production out of Milton Williams, Javon Hargrave, and Marlon Tuipulotu, it is a major step down in quality from Davis.

The Texans will attempt to control the line of scrimmage on offense. They have a fantastic running back in rookie Dameon Pierce and will feed him for four quarters if the game doesn’t get away from them.

The Texans game could be a great test for the defense, and will give us all a picture of what to expect while Jordan Davis is out for the next few weeks.