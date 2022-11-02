Eagles News: Cowboys’ top player cheers on Phillies in World Series win

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Cowboys star Micah Parsons attends World Series, rooting for Phillies - Audacy

Micah Parsons was spending his bye week in enemy territory on Tuesday, visiting Philadelphia, and even revealed he was rooting for them...in the World Series, that is. Parsons, who has frequented baseball games in his down time, was at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 between the Phillies and Astros and posted on social media he was rooting for the Phillies in a pic with the FOX pregame show crew.

Harper!!!!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 2, 2022

We’re rolling!!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 2, 2022

Best game of the year!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 2, 2022

Tip of the iceberg: Phillies 7, Astros 0 - The Good Phight

Seven runs of support meant the Phillies got to stay away from Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado, who will almost assuredly be needed in the next two days. Instead, after Suarez completed his five innings, Conor Brogdon, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, and Andrew Bellatti all chipped in scoreless innings of their own. The bad news is that as dominating as the performance was, it only counts for one win. The good news is that the next two games will be at Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies have yet to lose a game since these playoffs began. And based on how they played in game three, it doesn’t look like they’re planning to lose there again. Two wins to go! [BLG Note: PHILLIES IN FIVE! LFG.]

The Phillies can’t stop demolishing baseballs in Game 3 of the World Series - SB Nation

Game 3 of the World Series may have been delayed a day due to rain, but it appears the Phillies were still raring to go. After the two teams split the first two games in Houston, the series shifted to Philadelphia, and the Phillies were apparently ready to go in front of their home crowd. Against Astros starter Lance McCullers, the Phillies swung early and often, clubbing five home runs in the first five innings of the game. In the first inning, Bryce Harper, who had quite the notable home run in the previous game played in Philadelphia, did it again, crushing a two-run shot.

Eagles sit tight on NFL trade deadline day - BGN

NFL trade deadline day came and went without the Philadelphia Eagles making a deal. It was an active day elsewhere in the league but Howie Roseman didn’t get in on the action. Of course, the Birds already made a move last week when they sent a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn. There was thought that the Eagles were not done dealing even after making that acquisition. Multiple reporters indicated the team was still interested in improving the roster, especially at the running back position. With Nyheim Hines’ name emerging in trade rumors on the deadline’s eve, some wondered if the pass-catching running back might be reunited with Nick Sirianni. Instead, the Indianapolis Colts sent him to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a 2023 sixth-round pick that can be elevated to a fifth-round selection. It’s unclear if the Eagles had serious interest in the end and got outbid. That’s a price that they could have beat if they really wanted Hines.

Above the Nest with Raichele #63: DJ Bien-Aime on Texans strengths and weaknesses + Key matchups - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by Houston Texans Reporter for ESPN, DJ Bien-Aime to preview the Eagles-Texans Thursday night game. What are the Texans strengths and weaknesses? Score predictions? Key matchups to look out for?

Eagles at Texans: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

The Texans can’t stop the run. Jonathan Taylor (31-161-1), Khalil Herbert (20-157-2), Josh Jacobs (20-143-3), and Derrick Henry (32-219-2) have all had monster games against the Texans this season. Week 8 against the Titans, The Texans simply couldn’t stop Henry even though Malik Willis started at quarterback for Tennessee and the entire stadium knew the Titans were going to run it all day. If Miles Sanders is on your fantasy football team, you should probably start him. Anyway, allowing 186.0 rushing yards per game is, um, bad. If you’re woeful at stopping the run, you’re probably going to lose a lot of football games. #Analysis. If the Texans’ current pace of allowing 186.0 rushing yards per game persists, they will be significantly worse than the 2008 Lions that went 0-16. In summary, the Eagles should try to run the ball against the Texans.

Eagles Fly Close to the DVOA Peak - Football Outsiders

The moral of the story is that while I still believe the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the NFL — I respect what the other ratings say about them, plus they have a bigger advantage over Philadelphia in DAVE, which still incorporates preseason projections — I also think that the Eagles are closer to the Bills than most fans believe. It’s less an issue of Buffalo being overrated and more an issue of Philadelphia being underrated, because of their easy schedule and because the pumight just be writing off the whole NFC this year. Our numbers would favor the Bills over the Eagles by very little in a hypothetical Super Bowl. I would probably favor the Bills by 3, which actually seems to be in line with my Twitter followers...

Predicting the 2022 NFL MVP: This year’s honors are Josh Allen’s to lose - PFF

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. Week 8 stats: 87.7 PFF offense grade | 0.32 EPA per play. Season to date: 85.3 PFF passing grade | 0.21 EPA per play. Our simulations roughly estimate a 13% chance of the Eagles winning 16 or 17 games, and it’s not surprising that we give Hurts almost exactly the same chance of winning the MVP Award. Given the kind of seasons Allen and Mahomes are having, it will take a 16- or 17-win season for Hurts to beat them to the finish line.

NFL trade grades: 2022 deadline deal report cards - ESPN+

Grade for the Eagles: A. A year ago at this time, the Los Angeles Rams pushed more chips into the middle, trading second- and third-round picks for Von Miller in what ended up being a pivotal move in their Super Bowl title run. The Eagles — undefeated and clearly Super Bowl contenders in an otherwise pedestrian NFC — pulled off a similar maneuver in acquiring Quinn. Except it only cost them a fourth-round pick, plus some money against the salary cap, to get it done. Quinn, 32, might not be what Miller was perceived to be a year ago (before his incredible postseason), but he’s not that far off. What player records 18.5 sacks in a season and somehow remains under the radar? Quinn, that’s who. He’s a pass rush win rate Hall of Famer: In the five full seasons of the metric (2017-2021), Quinn boasts two of the top five and four of the top 20 pass rush win rate seasons at edge. His numbers are a little down this season. His 17% pass rush win rate at edge ranks only 23rd, and he has only one sack. But he has also been doubled-teamed on 29% of his pass rushes this year, a huge jump from the 19% double-team rate he faced last season. That high rate is very unlikely to continue in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts returns to his hometown on top of his game - PE.com

He has done it in a variety of ways this season, so nothing that quarterback Jalen Hurts does should surprise anyone at this point in a career with a trajectory and a ceiling that continues to climb. But as we take a step back here to appreciate the seven games Hurts has had in 2022 – with Game No. 8 just a large handful of hours away – a deeper dive into some of the numbers Hurts has compiled put his performance into a greater context. Hurts plays in his hometown on Thursday night and it means something – something very significant. “Going back to Houston, it should be fun,” Hurts said on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in NRG-Reliant Stadium and I’ve spent a lot of time in that city – my childhood, growing up in Houston, going to watch the Texans play, being in the Texans’ facility as a kid. Going to watch high school football playoffs in that stadium but not having the opportunity to ever play in it. I will have an opportunity this week and I’m looking forward to playing. It will be fun.” So, about those statistics. They are impressive and important, a prime reason the Eagles are 7-0.

Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: 6-1 Vikings Hold Steady in Our Top Five - The Ringer

2. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0, last week: 2). A.J. Brown recorded a hat trick with his three touchdown celebrations in the first half, and the Eagles were able to rest their starters with 9:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts is playing like a top-five quarterback, Brown and the rest of this supporting cast is among the best in the NFL, and the defense is second in yards per play allowed (4.66). FanDuel has Philadelphia at -270 to be the top-seeded team in the NFC and +195 to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl; it’s the Eagles’ conference to lose.

The one thing you can count on from Sirianni’s Eagles - NBCSP

Because so far, there hasn’t been any complacency. The Eagles haven’t played down to their opponents. And the best sign we could have seen coming out of the bye week was the Eagles’ stepping on the throats of the hapless Pittsburgh Steelers to improve to 7-0. “Just don’t get bored,” Fletcher Cox said after the 35-13 win. “We keep saying that, especially as a defense. We don’t get bored. Keep attacking the day knowing that now we get a chance to go 8-0. We get a chance to play football in a couple days and get everybody rolling and get ready to play Houston. It’s another chance to go out and play another game.” There’s no question the Eagles’ schedule isn’t full of world-beaters this season. (Although, it’s fair to point out that two of their wins are against the Vikings and the Cowboys, the other top teams in the conference.)

With a year off, Vic Fangio has plenty of time to cheer on his beloved Phillies - The Athletic

Five years later, I wanted to catch up with Fangio, who grew up on Dick Allen’s Phillies (he still calls him Richie), to see how he’s taking in the Phillies’ dramatic run to the World Series. In 2016, Fangio would talk up the Cubs during his weekly press conferences and remind everyone, with a broad smile, that he was good baseball luck, stemming from the Giants going on their World Series run during his time with the 49ers and the Astros making a World Series when he coached with the Texans. That luck didn’t work out in Denver — “I had no chance there, they don’t try to win,” he said. — though we agreed his Eagles consulting work should count on his ledger. “What little I do with the Eagles is a little bit of a connection,” he said. Ever the tough grader, Fangio said he wished the Phillies had a better regular season, but he’s enjoying how they’ve seemingly willed their way to victories. “They’ve had a little Lady’s luck,” he said. “They got a rabbit’s foot in their pocket. They’ve had a lot of cheap hits that found their way and when things are going your way, that seems to happen.”

Texans Fail To Deal WR Brandin Cooks At The Trade Deadline - Battle Red Blog

The 2022 season has seen the offense as a whole plummet, but in particular Cooks’ production. He has yet to break 100 yards in a game and has only recorded one TD through seven games. The lack of red zone targets and designed plays for Cooks has surprised even the most optimistic. The inability to construct a deal looms over a disappointing start of the season. More draft picks is extremely valuable for a team who is in the rebuilding phase for the foreseeable future. Cooks responded to the news of staying with the Texans on his Twitter account.

Cowboys trade rumors: Dallas had talks with Houston Texans about Brandin Cooks before deadline - Blogging The Boys

Nobody is going to be excited about any sort of almost right now, but the Cowboys apparently did try. Take that as you will. This Cowboys front office has been under fire a lot since last season ended and a lot of their decision-making has proven to be fruitful (granted they have gotten a bit lucky along the way). It makes sense that they would be concerned about Cooks’ $18M in guaranteed money and they clearly like their guys (apologies for the mandatory line) so sometimes it just isn’t meant to be. The Cowboys have yet to see James Washington this season as he was injured in training camp. Washington was reportedly set to debut sometime in October but with today being November 1st that is clearly not happening. Perhaps it will come after the bye (it obviously will, but you get the point).

Giants trade deadline analysis: No deals as GM Joe Schoen keeps the future in mind - Big Blue View

The New York Giants stood pat at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. And that is just fine. It would have been nice if GM Joe Schoen had been able to add wide receiver or tight end help for quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants’ 30th-ranked passing offense. It did not happen. The Giants will roll with what they have. They will hope Darius Slayton continues to play well. They will hope second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson remains healthy and becomes a bigger part of the passing offense. They will hope to get something — anything — from Kenny Golladay over the season’s final nine games. They will hope rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger returns returns sooner rather than later from his eye injury. They will hope that head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can continue to find ways maximize their strengths and work around their weakness offensively.

Commanders Reacts Survey: Week 9 - Thoughts on returning players, Scary Terry’s stats, and the value of winning or losing - Hogs Haven

There is no guarantee that Chase Young will see the field this week against the Vikings. If he doesn’t appear fully ready to play, the team could opt to keep him inactive until he demonstrates that he is physically and mentally prepared for the rigors of an NFL game. When he does get back on the field, there is no guarantee that he will have the explosion or speed that he exhibited previously, but his return — whenever it happens — will be welcomed by teammates and fans.

