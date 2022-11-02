Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Philadelphia Eagles did exactly what they needed to do against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

They won rather comfortably against a bad team.

It’s not just that they won, though. It’s how they looked while doing it.

After watching the passing offense cool off in the Eagles’ previous three games, it was encouraging to see Jalen Hurts have a big game through the air. The Steelers clearly didn’t have an answer to stopping the Hurts to A.J. Brown connection.

As a result, the Eagles are now 7-0 with no signs of slowing. They’re 14-point road favorites against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Beat them and it’s an 8-0 start.

The best start to any season in franchise history.

As if the Eagles’ excellence wasn’t exciting enough, many in Philadelphia are also fired up about the Phillies. There’s a chance there’s a party on Broad Street on Thursday evening if the Phils can win tonight and close out the series tomorrow.

Here’s hoping!

To further express how you feel about the Eagles, make sure you sign up and vote in this week’s polling!