Eagles-Colts preview and grading the Ndamukong Suh/Linval Joseph signings

At this point I’ll refer to Howie Roseman as a magician because he continues to make things happen.

Since training camp ended the Eagles’ general manager has made several significant signings. First he went out and acquired C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Saints followed by Robert Quin from the Bears and within this past week he went out and made two big moves in efforts to strengthen the Eagles defensive line.

Within back-to-back days, the Eagles signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Linval Joseph followed by five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Ndamukong Suh. On BGN Radio Episode 290, Jimmy Kempski shared how pleased he is with the Eagles latest moves and graded each signing.

“I think the Suh move is pretty interesting because if he has something left in the tank like he did the last two years that can actually be a guy who can make a few impact plays for you.””I give that one like an A-, I really like that move a lot.”

Suh played for the Buccaneers in 2021 and started all 17 games. He finished the season with 6 sacks, 27 tackles and 13 quarterback hits including two tackles against the Eagles in the playoff game.

”And then the Joseph signing I think it makes sense for what they sort of need in the short term, again to be determined whether that signing was made because they’re fearful that Davis will be out for a while but I’d give that one like a solid B.”

During the 2021 season Joseph played in 14 games with the Chargers and had 57 total tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack.One thing for sure, the Eagles now have two powerful big bodies to help on the defensive front until Jordan Davis returns.

How would you grade the signings?

