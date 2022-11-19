Eagles rookie storylines entering the Colts game

The Eagles are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss on Monday. Next up are Jeff Saturday’s Colts, reinvigorated by a win over Las Vegas and the return of Matt Ryan. The Colts are hardly a good team, but they showed a lot of fight last week and could give the Eagles four quarters of hard fought football. For the Eagles rookies, here are some things to look out for.

Can Grant Calcaterra help ease the pain of Dallas Goedert’s absence?

Dallas Goedert going down is a huge loss for the Eagles. Goedert is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and serves a unique role in Philly’s offense as a YAC threat. The Eagles will probably distribute targets that would have gone to him to AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, but they will still need some juice from their tight ends. Jack Stoll’s name has been mentioned, but Grant Calcaterra is a far more natural receiver. Stoll’s specialty is blocking while Calcaterra is a very gifted athlete. The Eagles will likely lean on both, perhaps in addition to Tyree Jackson, but Calcaterra has a unique shot to make an impact as a late round pick.

Can Philly get anything out of Britain Covey?

The clock is ticking on the Eagles rookie returner. Brought in with high hopes of giving the Eagles some life on special teams, Britain Covey has been slightly better than being a liability, but certainly hasn’t added anything positive. Covey was a highly productive and dynamic returner at Utah, but the Eagles should consider moving on from this experiment if he goes another straight week without any sort of wiggle as a kick or punt returner.