6 college football players to watch in Week 12

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some names to watch. All listed times are EST.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan v. Illinois (12 PM on ABC): Blake Corum has been the engine of the Michigan offense this year. The Wolverines will once again rely on their lead back to carry them to a win over a tough Illinois team.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College v. Notre Dame (2:30 PM on NBC): Boston college has not been much to write home about this season, but Zay Flowers has been one of the most electric players in the country. If the Golden Eagles want a shot of upsetting Notre Dame, Flowers will need to come through with some signature plays.

Jalen Carter, DL, UGA v. Kentucky (3:30 PM on CBS): Jalen Carter has been playing his best football of late and Kentucky is next on the menu. Carter will need another big game to keep Georgia unbeaten.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas v. Kansas (3:30 PM on FS1): Bijan Robinson is coming off his worst game of the season in a loss to TCU and will look to bounce back against Kansas. The Jayhawks are a scrappy squad, but look for Robinson to turn it around.

Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC v. UCLA (8 PM on Fox): USC's top defender had another huge game last week and will need to be at his best in a tough rivalry game against UCLA. Expect to hear Tuli Tuipulotu's name a lot on Saturday. (Yes, that's Marlon's little brother.)

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon v. Utah (10:30 PM on ESPN): Oregon's defense let it down in a shootout last week and will need to tighten up against an explosive Utah team. Christian Gonzalez is the top defender in Oregon's secondary and will need a lockdown performance.