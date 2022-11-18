Eagles-Colts Final Injury Report: Indy might suddenly be without their right tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles ruled one player OUT: Josh Jobe.

Jobe is missing a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles might opt to temporarily elevate Mario Goodrich from the practice squad again for more cornerback depth.

The good news is that no other players were listed with game statuses. This despite the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Robert Quinn, etc. being less than full participants in practice earlier this week.

It’s not yet clear if Ndamukong Suh and/or Linval Joseph will be playing for the Eagles this weekend. The latter might be more likely to suit up since he joined the team on Thursday whereas Suh arrived on Friday. Even if they do play, one would figure they’ll see limited snaps.

Tyree Jackson is set to make his season debut after being elevated from reserve/PUP earlier this week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

DT Jordan Davis

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Jaeden Graham

CB Avonte Maddox

DE Janarius Robinson (designated to return)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Davis is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is eligible to return in Week 13 at the earliest. Goedert is dealing with a shoulder injury and is eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest. Graham is out for the year since he went on IR before roster cuts to 53. Maddox is dealing with a hamstring injury and is eligible to return in Week 14 at the earliest. Robinson had his 21-day practice window activated on November 16 so the team could activate him to the roster within the next three weeks. Tuipulotu is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles have yet to activate Toth’s 21-day practice window.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Colts ruled out starting edge rusher Kwity Paye, who is third on their roster in sacks, and third string tight end Jelani Woods.

The Colts ruled three players questionable: leading tackler Zaire Franklin, starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, and starting right tackle Braden Smith.

Franklin and Rodgers missed practice for the second straight day due to illness. Players rarely miss a game with illness, so, one would expect them to play ... but they might not be feeling too well.

Smith is an entirely new addition to the injury report; he missed practice on Friday due to a back issue. Not an ideal development for the Colts. They might have to go with former Eagles offensive lineman Dennis Kelly in his place.

OUT

DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Zaire Franklin (illness)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (illness)

OT Braden Smith (back)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaquille Leonard

DE Tyquan Lewis

OT Carter O’Donnell

TE Andrew Ogletree

P Rigoberto Sanchez

S Armani Watts

RESERVE/RETIRED

S Khari Willis