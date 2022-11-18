Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch - NFL.com

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, 39; OC Shane Steichen, 37; and QB coach Brian Johnson, 35: The Eagles were the NFL’s last unbeaten team before dropping their first game this past Monday night, so it won’t be a surprise if several members of Nick Sirianni’s young staff are in demand for head coaching interviews in this cycle. (Sirianni himself is another alum of this list.) Gannon interviewed last year for head coaching jobs with the Broncos, Vikings and Texans (who brought him back a second time), and the Eagles’ improvement on defense should make him even hotter this time around. Steichen has overseen the Eagles’ offensive rise since taking over play-calling duties during the 2021 season and has a good reputation going back to his days with the Chargers. Johnson was a prolific college quarterback at Utah who returned to the Utes as a coach and subsequently became the youngest FBS offensive coordinator at age 24. He has mentored the likes of Dak Prescott, Kyle Trask and now Jalen Hurts (whose dad, Averion, coincidentally coached Johnson).

Ndamukong Suh, Eagles agree to one-year contract - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles decided that adding Linval Joseph to their defensive tackle rotation wasn’t enough. The Birds are ALSO signing veteran free agent Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract. The possibility of Suh to Philly was first brought up by Jay Glazer. Terms of an agreement were reportedly shortly thereafter by Ian Rapoport. Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh. That’s a lot of name power on the defensive interior. (Milton Williams is part of the group as well.) Of course, the latter three players are past their prime. That doesn’t mean they can’t be helpful. But one must wonder just how much the likes of Joseph and Suh will be able to contribute having been unsigned to this point of the season.

The EPA Podcast #5: Eagles sign DT Linval Joseph + Reacting to first loss of the season - BGN Radio

Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) and Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) share their thoughts on the Eagles first loss of the season, dissect the Eagles decision to sign DT Linval Joseph and explain how significant it is to lose Dallas Goedert.

Eagles Add to Their NDefense - Iggles Blitz

Suh has a reputation as a…not so nice player. He’s done some questionable things over the years. Opponents call him dirty. Teammates call him aggressive. Since he’s wearing midnight green, we’ll go with aggressive. He can teach the young Eagles DL about playing with a mean streak. You don’t want to be finesse while playing inside. You want to be the biggest, baddest mofo on the field. Suh’s been that guy for a while. He is the most dominant college football player I’ve ever seen. Suh was a nightmare for college kids to try to block. He went to the NFL and had 10 sacks as a rookie. He is one of those rare dudes who didn’t need time to develop. He just needed asses to kick. Suh played in the Super Bowl in 2018 with the Rams and then was on the winning side in 2020 with the Bucs. He understand playoff football and what you need to do to win in the postseason. Jonathan Gannon now has a couple of veteran war daddies to mix in to his defensive front. They should help against the run and can push the pocket on pass plays. The rest of the regular season schedule is filled with teams that can really run the ball. It is critical for Gannon and his players to make sure they can get the job done against the run. The Eagles have a great secondary. They don’t need to be a great run defense, but they do need to improve.

Four things to monitor as Eagles move on from first loss of the season - ESPN

Having Goedert, Davis and slot corner Avonte Maddox (hamstring) on injured reserve throws a bit of a wrench into the operation. The wear and tear of the season is starting to have an effect: Right tackle Jordan Mailata, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for weeks, joked that the offensive line is currently being held together by “sticky tape.” But injuries happen, and all things considered, the Eagles are well-positioned to maintain their standing atop the NFC. Sticky tape or not, the offensive line remains one of the best in football. Hurts is playing at an MVP level and, even without Goedert, has more quality options than most. The defense, for all the hand-wringing over the rush defense, is No. 1 in the NFL in takeaways (20), No. 2 against the pass (177.7 yards per game) and No. 7 in points allowed (18.6 ppg). What’s more, Philadelphia has the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the league, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, and is projected to be favored in all but one of their games, the exception being the Christmas Eve showdown at the Dallas Cowboys. To boil it down: Monday’s loss to the Commanders helped bring some of the team’s flaws to light. But the Eagles still have fewer than most.

Spadaro: Eagles are in it to win it - PE.com

“We’re pumped. Bringing in guys like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, it does a lot,” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “We’re serious about winning. We have some players banged up on the defensive line, so going out and getting some good players, players who have done it in this league, it makes a difference. We all recognize that.” So, the locker room was electric on Thursday as the Eagles aim to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Joseph arrived earlier in the day, signed his contract and had his first practice and then talked about it being “like a dream come true, for anybody,” to join an 8-1 team with so many pieces already in place. He is a massive man who understands the role ahead, the job he has had for the entirety of his 13-year NFL career that has included two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl. “I’m here to do whatever they ask me to do and whatever technique they want, I’ve done it before,” he said. “I want to control the middle and get after it against the run and play physical football, give it everything I have. I had the first summer off I’ve had in a long, long time, not playing football. It was great to have family time, but I stayed in shape and I waited for the right opportunity. I followed the Eagles, of course. They were 8-0, the only team I saw in the league that had balance. I know all about them, having been in the NFC East for so long (he played with the Giants from 2010-13) and then losing to them in the NFC Championship Game (when he played with Minnesota in the 2017 season). We all want to get to the top. I’m just here to help. They’re doing everything they can do to win and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Eagles Sign Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh - Football Outsiders

While the Philadelphia Eagles have a fifth-ranked defense by DVOA, they currently sit at 28th in DVOA defending the run. Philadelphia’s first loss of the season came on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, where the Commanders rushed 49 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles posted a single-game defensive rushing DVOA of 12.7%.

Darius Slay on Eagles signings: Howie Roseman wants to see the confetti again - PFT

“We’re not here to just be participants,” Slay said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re going for the Super Bowl. Howie wants to see the confetti again. I want that feeling, too.” Slay played with Suh on the Lions earlier in their careers. He said he believes Suh has “a lot left in the tank” and all of the Eagles will be hoping that helps push them closer to their goals.

Colts’ Rodney McLeod prepares to face Eagles: ‘Emotions are going to be running high for me’ - Inquirer

He became sentimental while discussing his expectations for the matchup on Sunday featuring his current and former teams.“It’s going to be exciting,” McLeod said in a conversation with The Inquirer. “Knowing the history I have in Philly, emotions are going to be running high for me. I’m looking forward to going out and competing, making my presence felt.”

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Mike Renner and Trevor Sikkema send C.J. Stroud to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 2 overall - PFF

4. Philadelphia Eagles: DI Jalen Carter, Georgia. “The temptation to reunite Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter once again in the NFL is too great. What Jalen Carter has been able to do this year has been unblockable at times.”

Eagles sign DTs Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh - Big Blue View

Giants fans will surely remember that Joseph — affectionately called “Anvil” — was drafted by the in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. It will surely be painful for Giants’ fans to see a player who played a key role in the team’s 2011 Super Bowl run suit up for their division rival.

Colts Injury Report: 3 Defensive Starters Miss Practice Due To Illness - Stampede Blue

Cornerback Kenny Moore, linebacker Zaire Franklin and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers all missed practice today with an illness. Moore also missed practice yesterday with an illness. All three are important pieces to the Colts defense and should be monitored closely tomorrow as the illness could end up causing them to miss Sunday.

Week 11 BTB mailbag: Cowboys coaching called into question - Blogging The Boys

@RichGillet: “Premature, but is that the [final] nail in the Mike McCarthy coffin?” Brandon: With all due respect, that is severely premature. Mike McCarthy has an 18-8 record dating back to last season. 2020 can be thrown out the window at this point because the team is completely different two years later. Not only has he brought in contributing free agents over the previous seasons, but he has built a younger team with talent coming from the draft. I do think 2022 has been McCarthy’s best season as the coach of the Cowboys, and there should be a 90 percent chance he’s back next season. The ten percent of doubt comes from if they absolutely lay an egg in the playoffs and get embarrassed in the wild-card round. If that happens, we’ll see. Mike: This is definitely premature yes. Mike McCarthy was in the hot seat a little to start the season, but after winning games at the start of the season without a handful of key starters, he proved can keep a locker room together at the worst of times. Is there doubt setting in after a heartbreaking loss? Yes, of course there is. But when the Cowboys beat both teams that made it to the Super Bowl last year, there was no doubt in McCarthy’s coaching ability. If, however, McCarthy fails to get success in the playoffs, let’s call that the nail.

Jack Del Rio Presser: We’ll put Chase Young out there when he’s ready to be productive and protect himself. - Hogs Haven

Jack Del Rio, Scott Turner and players speak to the media.

Russell Wilson is using Seahawks audibles and confusing the Broncos, per report - SB Nation

The Denver Broncos are currently back in Denver after losing 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Denver is 3-6 and are dead last in points per game on offense, and it always seems like the other players on the offense and Wilson are out of sync. Well, we might have an answer for why that last part is happening. 92.5 Altitude Sports Radio in Denver has former Seahawks and Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus as a co-host, and on Wednesday’s Polumbus and Hastings show he said some interesting things about Wilson and his adjustment to Denver and the Broncos offense.

