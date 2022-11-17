Eagles issue lengthy injury report, make practice squad change

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Two players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Robert Quinn and Josh Jobe.

Quinn is a new addition to the injury report. He was listed with a “back/rest” designation, which indicates he’s injured but was scheduled for a maintenance day anyway. Quinn has been pretty quiet for the Eagles through three games thus far.

Jobe missed his second straight practice and thus will likely miss his second straight game.

The Eagles listed 13 players under LIMITED PARTICIPATION.

Seven of those players were listed with pure “rest” designations: James Bradberry, Landon Dickerson, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay, Josh Sweat. Especially good to see Sweat listed with just “rest” and not with an additional ailment since he seemed to get fairly banged up on Monday night.

Three of those players were listed with combined rest designations: A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, and Jason Kelce. Same deal here what we already said about Quinn. These players are banged up but they were set to have lighter days today anyway.

Three of those players were listed with injury designations: DeVonta Smith, Haason Reddick, and Britain Covey. These players might be in jeopardy of not playing on Sunday. Losing Smith would certainly not be good with the Eagles already without Dallas Goedert. Reddick typically plays the most of any Eagles edge rusher. Covey is the Eagles’ kick and punt returner. It’ll be worth seeing how much work these guys can get in during the final practice on Friday.

The recently signed Linval Joseph took part in his first Eagles practice on Thursday afternoon. The Ndamukong Suh signing took place after practice so he wasn’t on the scene. We’ll see if he’s able to get to Philly in time for Friday’s session.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

DE Robert Quinn (back/rest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (ankle/rest)

WR Britain Covey (thigh)

DT Fletcher Cox (foot/rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (ankle/rest)

LB Haason Reddick (thigh)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

WR DeVonta Smith (knee)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS

The Eagles cut cornerback Mac McCain from the practice squad and filled the vacant spot by re-signing Auden Tate. The Eagles released Tate just two days ago in order to sign safety/slot corner Marquise Brown.

One can wonder why they didn’t cut McCain in the first place and hold on to Tate. Perhaps it has to do with concern about DeVonta’s ability? Or the combination or him and Brown being banged up? Tate’s appeal is that he offers size and has NFL playing experience under his belt.

EALGES PRACTICE SQUAD

WR Auden Tate

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

CB Javelin Guidry

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

PRACTICE SQUAD INJURED RESERVE

OT Jarrid Williams

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Bunch of changes from the Colts’ Wednesday injury report to their Thursday edition.

The most notable update is that DeForest Buckner was upgraded from DNP to full go. Indy will have their leading sacker for this week’s game.

Long snapper Luke Rhodes and backup running back Deon Jackson were upgraded from DNP to limited.

Starting center Ryan Kelly and edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue were upgraded from limited to full.

Kwity Paye, who ranks third on the team in sacks, missed his second straight practice. He’s on track to miss the game.

Top nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II missed his second straight practice due to illness. Seems like the Colts might have something contagious going on with starting outside corner Isaiah Rodgers being added to the injury report with an illness. Backup linebacker Zaire Franklin was also missed practice due to illness.

Third string tight end Jelani Woods was downgraded from limited to DNP.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Zaire Franklin (illness)

CB Kenny Moore II (illness)

DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (illness)

DT Grover Stewart (rest)

TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Deon Jackson (knee)

LS Luke Rhodes (calf)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT DeForest Buckner (neck)

LB JoJo Domann (neck)

CB Stephon Gilmore (rest)

C Ryan Kelly (knee)

S Rodney McLeod (rest)

DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)