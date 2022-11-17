NFL Week 11 Game Picks

Our Week 11 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 10, I’m still on top ... and now with a four-game lead over second place. The BGN Community remains tied for second-to-last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Indianapolis Colts. People are expecting a bounce-back with the Eagles as seven-point road favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

BGN Community Week 11 record: 6-8

BGN Community record: 82-67-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Titans

Packers vote view results 61% Titans (38 votes)

38% Packers (24 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Panthers

Ravens vote view results 3% Panthers (2 votes)

96% Ravens (59 votes) 61 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Bears

Falcons vote view results 56% Bears (32 votes)

43% Falcons (25 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Browns

Bills vote view results 3% Browns (2 votes)

96% Bills (57 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Lions

Giants vote view results 37% Lions (22 votes)

62% Giants (36 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Rams

Saints vote view results 65% Rams (38 votes)

34% Saints (20 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Jets

Patriots vote view results 53% Jets (31 votes)

46% Patriots (27 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Eagles

Colts vote view results 98% Eagles (65 votes)

1% Colts (1 vote) 66 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Commanders

Texans vote view results 66% Commanders (40 votes)

33% Texans (20 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Raiders

Broncos vote view results 33% Raiders (19 votes)

66% Broncos (38 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Bengals

Steelers vote view results 81% Bengals (48 votes)

18% Steelers (11 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Cowboys

Vikings vote view results 22% Cowboys (17 votes)

77% Vikings (59 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Chiefs

Chargers vote view results 83% Chiefs (47 votes)

16% Chargers (9 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now