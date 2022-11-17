NFL Week 11 Game Picks

Our Week 11 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 10, I’m still on top ... and now with a four-game lead over second place. The BGN Community remains tied for second-to-last.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Indianapolis Colts. People are expecting a bounce-back with the Eagles as seven-point road favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
BGN Community Week 11 record: 6-8
BGN Community record: 82-67-1
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
61%
Titans
-
38%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
3%
Panthers
-
96%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
56%
Bears
-
43%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
3%
Browns
-
96%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
37%
Lions
-
62%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
65%
Rams
-
34%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
53%
Jets
-
46%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
98%
Eagles
-
1%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
66%
Commanders
-
33%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
33%
Raiders
-
66%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
81%
Bengals
-
18%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
22%
Cowboys
-
77%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
83%
Chiefs
-
16%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
87%
49ers
-
12%
Cardinals
