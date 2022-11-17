Shane Steichen talks Eagles’ offensive play-calling against Washington

Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen spoke to reporters on Thursday, and talked about the play-calling against Washington, particularly in the first half, as well as what the tight end group looks like without Dallas Goedert.

Here’s what the OC had to say:

On play-calling vs. Washington

“Just looking at [the first half] in total, I don’t know exactly the run-pass ratio. We had 21 plays I believe, and then three of those were that two-minute drive. Obviously, the defense did a heck of a job to start the game to get the turnover and you go three plays and score. And then we had a good drive on the second drive to go down, and then we hit the third down to DeVonta [Smith] for, I don’t know, a 15-yard gain, and then in my mind, I was like, ‘hey, let’s go after him here a little bit, and try and take the shot,’ and then we threw the interception. But, that was kind of the thought process, just kind of attack early in the game, and try and get the lead early in the game.”

Steichen said that having a limited number of snaps doesn’t affect how he calls the game. He explained that anytime they have the football, they have to execute and score, whether they have 40 plays in a game, or 70.

The OC also admitted that A.J. Brown clearly wasn’t 100 percent after he rolled his ankle on the second drive, so that did affect some of their game plan but not a lot. He quipped that Brown at 90 percent is still better than most receivers, and he’s a competitor and someone who will want the ball in his hands no matter what.

On Dallas Goedert and the TE group

“Anytime you lose a player like Dallas [Goedert], it’s gonna hurt. He’s hard to replace. He’s one of the best tight ends in the league, but it’s a good opportunity for Jack [Stoll] and Grant [Calcaterra] and Tyree [Jackson] to step up. So, looking forward to those guys getting the reps this week, and we’ll go from there.”

Steichen was asked about Tyree Jackson, and the OC said that he’s good well and getting in the swing of things, but he’s progressing well. He also mentioned that Calcaterra has been progressing with his run-blocking, and now he’ll get some more reps with that.

The OC later said that when you lose a premier player like Goedert, it’s not just the tight ends that need to step up, but they’ll have to rely more on guys like Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal, in addition to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

On ball security

Steichen said that ball security is something that is talked about all the time, and turning the ball over as many times as they did against Washington, was going to make it tough to win.

He was later asked about the interception that Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. Steichen explained that pre-snap, the safety was pretty low and then Brown was running that post and the guy was right there and it was just a good play by the DB on a tight-window throw.

Other notables