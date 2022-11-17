Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Packers

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6).
The Titans lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-6, but the Packers have won two of the three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in December 2020, with the Packers lambasting the Titans at Lambeau, 40-14.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (TEN), 83 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TEN), 225 (GB)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Tennessee Titans: +3.5 (+145)
Green Bay Packers: -3.5 (-170)
Over/Under: 41 points
BLG Pick: Packers -3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
This poll is closed
-
40%
Titans +3.5
-
60%
Packers -3.5
SB Nation Blogs
Titans: www.MusicCityMiracles.com
Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com
Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...