Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Packers

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6).

The Titans lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-6, but the Packers have won two of the three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in December 2020, with the Packers lambasting the Titans at Lambeau, 40-14.

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (TEN), 83 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TEN), 225 (GB)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

Tennessee Titans: +3.5 (+145)

Green Bay Packers: -3.5 (-170)

Over/Under: 41 points

BLG Pick: Packers -3.5

