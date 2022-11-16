Eagles favored by a touchdown heading to play the Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently listed as seven-point road favorites ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. This much according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Birds were favored by 6.5 points when I checked the line a couple hours ago. The spread might only continue to grow larger in their favor.

To me, taking the Eagles is enticing. Methinks there is an overreaction to their Monday night loss while there is also an overreaction to the Indianapolis Colts being able to beat a very, very bad Las Vegas Raiders team.

The Eagles obviously do have some things working against them.

There are concerns about their run defense as they’re about to play Jonathan Taylor. While not having as good of a season as he did last year, Taylor is averaging 5.9 yards per carry in his last three games played.

There are concerns about the Eagles playing on the road on short rest. Not ever a great spot to ever be in. Less ideal when multiple key players are banged up and others, such as Dallas Goedert, will be missing the game.

That said, this Colts team stinks. It’s not difficult to argue that they’re worse than their 4-5-1 record indicates. Indy ranks 29th in point differential and 31st in DVOA. Jeff Saturday is not likely to outcoach Nick Sirianni and his staff.

I imagine Sirianni, by the way, would love to put some hurt on the Colts after they fired/scapegoated one of his most favorite people on the planet in Frank Reich.

The feeling here is it’s a big bounce back win for the Birds, putting their Monday night struggles behind them. Spoiler alert: I feel confident enough to make it my lock of the week for this week’s Friday episode of The SB Nation NFL Show. I am 7-3 with those so far this season.

What say you?