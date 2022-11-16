NFC East update: Eagles still in a good spot despite frustrating loss

The Eagles were due for bad luck at some point this season but good gracious I don’t think anyone saw things going this bad. There were so many issues during the Eagles’ Monday night lost to the Commanders.

It high key felt like we were watching the scene from Space Jam where the NBA players had their powers stolen by the aliens. Like how in the world does A.J. Brown finish with one reception for seven yards?!

Every player left plays on the field, the Eagles defense was playing for what seemed like forever, players were getting banged up left and right, it took way too long to make necessary adjustments, and on top of all that the refs didn’t help either.

On Vol. 84 of the NFC East Mixtape, Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton expressed his frustration with the Eagles’ performance.

“Yes, they were due for some bad luck for sure but come on, bad luck where you make these two good [deep passing] plays and they somehow turn into massively negative plays.”

So what exactly does this lost mean for the Eagles moving forward?

“Zooming out, big picture-wise, this loss has me concerned about the outlook of the team on a scale of 1-10 at a 2. Not really concerned about the big picture outlook, it’s a hurtful lost for sure. I mean, this was a chance to maintain that two-game lead on the Vikings, given that tie-breaker they have over Minnesota, still at the top of the NFC right now but the cushion there has been lessened and then obviously didn’t capitalize on the Cowboys losing and dropping a game there. I’m not going to sugarcoat it and say it was like an irrelevant lost, but you know they were due for bad luck at one point.”

This is one of those losses that you simply file away and move on, I’m confident that the dominant Eagles that we’ve been seeing all season will be back to their winning ways come Sunday against the Colts.

BLG and RJ Ochoa also touched on the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants’ win over the Houston Texans.

