4 things to know about new Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph

Looking to improve their run defense, the Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday.

In order to learn more about Philly’s new lineman, I thought it’d benefit Bleeding Green Nation readers to get some insider insight on him. And so I contacted Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue. Here’s what the representative from SB Nation’s Los Angeles Chargers blog had to say.

1 - Were Chargers fans fine with the team not re-signing him? Do you think he has anything left in the tank to contribute as a role player in Philly?

The Chargers were fine no re-signing Joseph after adding a pair of new starting defensive tackles in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. They got much younger and added talent at the same time. However, even as recent as this week, Chargers fans were very much okay with a reunion due to recent injuries. Looks like the Eagles had the idea first in the end.

2 - What are his strengths?

Joseph is still a pain to move in the middle of a defense. When it comes down to it, Joseph will play his role well enough to be solid addition. He’s still so strong when it comes to interior defenders and he’s still has the name power to warrant attention from opposing offensive lines. He’s also still very active in pursuit. He’s obviously not the fastest guy, but he still huffed and puffed his way into plenty of cleanup tackles in 2021.

3 - What are his weaknesses?

Don’t expect anything in the way of a pass rush from Joseph. If he creates any pressure, consider it a huge plus. Otherwise, it depends on the type of shape he arrives in. He could very well be a low snap count guy for the first week or two.

4 - Anything to know about him off the field?

Linval was a fan favorite while with the Chargers. Everybody loved him from the team, to the staff, to the members of the media. He’s just a phenomenal locker room addition and any team should be happy to have him.

BLG’s take: Michael might be right about Joseph being a low snap count guy to start out. One must wonder what kind of football shape he’s in since he hasn’t played since the end of last season. Then again, maybe he’s bringing some relatively fresh legs to the table. It’s hard to count on a 34-year-old Joseph as an instant solution to the Eagles’ issues. He did not even grade out well as a run defender last season by Pro Football Focus standards, ranking 82nd out of 129 interior linemen. The realistic hope is that he can be a decent stop-gap role player until Jordan Davis can get back. After that, he can still take some snaps in a smaller role since the Eagles were previously using five different defensive tackles anyway. Although Joseph might be a goner if/when Marlon Tuipulotu is healthy enough to return.