Eagles Injury Report: A.J. Brown expects to play, Fletcher Cox “feels like [crap]”

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Note that this report is an estimation since the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a normal practice since the team just played on Monday night.

Six players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Haason Reddick, and Britain Covey.

The read here is that all of them will play and the Eagles are going easier on them.

Brown explicitly told reporters he expects to be able to suit up on Sunday.

Cox was explicit when he told reporters that he “feels like shit” after playing 70 snaps in Week 10.

Covey is a new addition to the report.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Josh Jobe.

The undrafted rookie corner appears to be on track to miss his second straight game. Could mean that Mario Goodrich sees another temporarily elevation from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR A.J. Brown (ankle)

WR Britain Covey (thigh)

DT Fletcher Cox (foot)

C Jason Kelce (ankle)

LB Haason Reddick (thigh)

WR DeVonta Smith (knee)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DeForest Buckner’s status is something to keep an eye on this week. Indy’s sack leader is newly dealing with a neck injury. Big loss for the Colts if he can’t play.

Starting edge rusher Kwity Paye picked up an ankle injury in practice late last week that limited him to his lowest snap count of the season. Paye ranks third on the Colts in sacks. He might play hampered once again.

Yannick Ngakoue, who ranks second on the Colts in sacks, was limited with a seemingly new back issue.

The Colts worked out long snappers on Tuesday due to Luke Rhodes dealing with a calf injury. Indy might be without part of their normal punting/placekicking operation.

Starting center Ryan Kelly was limited but he should be able to play.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT DeForest Buckner (neck)

CB Stephon Gilmore (rest)

RB Deon Jackson (knee)

S Rodney McLeod (rest)

CB Kenny Moore II (illness)

DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

LS Luke Rhodes (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Ryan Kelly (knee)

DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)

TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB JoJo Domann (neck)