Eagles-Commanders snap counts: Fletcher Cox playing a lot but not producing

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

A rare game where Jalen Hurts and the starting offensive line played the entire time but did not win.

Dallas Goedert did not miss a snap despite suffering a shoulder injury that’s reportedly going to cause him to “ miss extended time .” Tough dude.

.” Tough dude. DeVonta Smith led all Eagles pass catchers in targets with eight. Six of them were caught for 39 yards and one touchdown.

A.J. Brown played his third-lowest snap count percentage of the season, only ahead of the Steelers game (starters rested) and Cardinals game (oddly underutilized). Brown tweaked something on his first and only catch of the night, which went for just seven yards. Brown finished with four targets.

The good news: Quez Watkins posted a season-high in receiving yards with 80. The bad news: Quez Watkins fumbled with just under six minutes left in the game and ruined the Eagles’ chances of taking the lead.

Zach Pascal played his third-highest snap count percentage of the season. Brown and Smith getting banged up may have contributed to this result.

Kenneth Gainwell played his highest snap count percentage of the season. Because when things aren’t going right, you’ve just gotta force the ball to him. Gainwell dropped a pass on the Eagles’ final drive of the first half.

Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra are bound to see increased playing time in the wake of Goedert’s injury.

Boston Scott officially logged a start in this game. His sole touch was a five-yard gain that set up 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Hurts then snuck it in for the first TD. After logging multiple touches in his first five games played this year, Scott only has one touch in each of his last two games.

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps is the only Eagles player who hasn’t missed a defensive snap this year. James Bradberry is close behind with only three missed snaps.

Fletcher Cox played his highest snap count percentage of the season at 84%. His previous high was 75% against the Cowboys in Week 6. Cox logged seven total tackles against the Commanders and three of them were solo. But he had no sacks, no tackles for loss, and no quarterback hits. In his last six games, Cox has no sacks, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits. He’s played 289 snaps in that stretch. Just not what you’re looking for from a guy who is making top 10 interior defensive line money after being cut and re-signed to a one-year, $14 million deal. Widening the sample size to his last 27 games, Cox has 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits. For perspective, Cox had 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 34 quarterback hits in 16 games played in 2018 alone. He’s clearly not the same player he once was, which isn’t surprising given all the snaps he’s logged in his career. Jordan Davis being out is requiring Cox to play even more than he should be playing and he’s failing to make an impact. It’s not ideal when the player who is carrying the highest cap number on the team this year (with his dead money from originally cutting him included) is not making a big impact. Cox ranks 45th out of 66 defensive tackles graded by Pro Football Focus this year. And, no, it’s not like he’s being double teamed a ton.

Double team rate at defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (y), updated through 11/11.



(ESPN Analytics / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/HLQ4IgrYUh — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 11, 2022

Javon Hargrave played his highest snap count percentage of the season at 80%. His previous high was 72% against the Cowboys in Week 6. Hargrave had a crucial third down sack to force the Commanders to settle for a red zone field goal. Hargrave is up to six sacks in his last three games played. Six sacks in three games for Hargrave ... while Cox has 6.5 in his last 27 games. Yikes.

Josiah Scott replaced Avonte Maddox as the nickel cornerback. With Maddox going on injured reserve, he can’t return until Week 14 at the earliest.

Milton Williams played his third-highest snap count percentage of the season.

Marlon Tuipulotu played his second-highest snap count percentage of the season. He started the game at nose tackle.

Josh Sweat logged his first sack since Week 3, strip-sacking Taylor Heinicke to set up the Eagles’ first touchdown drive. Sweat also got banged up in this game. He was able to finish the night but he might be hampered moving forward.

Robert Quinn hasn’t made much of an impact in his first 49 snaps with the Birds.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Still no defensive role for Nakobe Dean.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Josh Jobe, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills

ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew, Mario Goodrich