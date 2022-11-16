NFL Power Rankings: Week 11 edition

Now that Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, it’s time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! What differentiates these rankings from the others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. And so let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up ahead of Week 11.

BLG’S WEEK 11 NFL POWER RANKINGS

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 3) - KC is back on top of the AFC with Buffalo losing. Look at their remaining opponents and tell me they’re not going to end up as the No. 1 seed. They have the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL.

2 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 1) - The Eagles are undefeated no longer. While many will rush to proclaim them as “frauds,” that shouldn’t be the case. It just wasn’t Philly’s night in their loss to Washington. They were due for some turnover regression, yeah, but their giveaways came in pretty fluky fashion. The Eagles’ loss was undoubtedly frustrating and costly in terms of NFC playoff picture ramifications. But it hardly signals that their season is in jeopardy and it should not invalidate all the good things they had going to get to 8-0. Of course, it will be very interesting to see how the Birds respond to their first loss. Especially as they move forward without Dallas Goedert for some period of time.

3 - Minnesota Vikings (LW: 4) - Impressive how the Vikings were able to win in spite of Kirk Cousins. He threw two picks and failed to get in on a sneak that many other quarterbacks would’ve converted. But Justin Jefferson’s incredible catch and the Minnesota defense were able to bail him out in a big way. Huge win for Minny that keeps their hopes of winning the No. 1 seed alive.

4 - Buffalo Bills (LW: 2) - Josh Allen has thrown twice as many interceptions (6) as touchdown passes (3) in his last three starts. And so likely ends his MVP campaign. Not only is Buffalo not a lock to win the AFC East … they might not even finish second. They’re currently manning the third spot in their division.

5 - Baltimore Ravens (LW: 5) - The Ravens return from their bye to host Carolina. Should be their fourth straight win.

6 - Miami Dolphins (LW: 7) - Tua Tagovailoa is getting MVP buzz as the Dolphins remain undefeated when he doesn’t miss meaningful playing time this year. Miami is first in the AFC East and they might not give that position up. They might even be able to win the No. 1 seed.

7 - San Francisco 49ers (LW: 8) - DeMeco Ryans’ defense has bounced back after getting shredded by KC. The 49ers allowed zero points and just 57 yards on 19 second half plays. Lockdown.

8 - Dallas Cowboys (LW: 6) - Certainly not the first time Mike McCarthy oversaw a highly disappointing loss at Lambeau Field where his team was favored. Too many dumb mistakes resulted in the first time in franchise history where Dallas lost after leading by 14 points entering the fourth quarter. Are we sure Dak Prescott isn’t overrated, by the way?

Dak Prescott’s record as a starter



Overall: 55-34



NFC East games: 25-6



The rest: 30-28



The rest including playoffs: 31-31 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 14, 2022

9 - Tennessee Titans (LW: 11) - The Titans don’t score style points. Tennessee’s average margin of victory this year is six points. But Mike Vrabel’s team grinds it out and plays tough. They’re not a team to be scared of but they’re also a group that can’t be taken lightly.

10 - Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 10) - The Bengals return from their bye to play in Pittsburgh. Can they avoid getting swept by them?

11 - Seattle Seahawks (LW: 9) - The Bucs were clearly not a good matchup for the Seahawks. Tampa’s ability to stop the run messed with Seattle’s offensive identity.

12 - New England Patriots (LW: 12) - The Patriots return from their bye to host NYJ. Big game for them as they look to sweep the season series and improve their positioning in the wild card picture.

13 - New York Jets (LW: 13) - The Jets return from their bye to play in Foxborough. They really need to avoid getting swept by the Pats.

14 - New York Giants (LW: 14) - Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine said it well: “The only thing pretty about the Giants is their 7-2 record.” This is a team that ranks 12th in point differential and 19th in DVOA. Credit to them for getting this far but they’re due for some more losses.

15 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 16) - Are the Bucs back? Beating Seattle was a quality victory for them. They’re in a good spot on top of their awful division at 5-5.

16 - Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 15) - The injury excuse can only go so far but the Chargers’ very best players are either missing time or significantly hampered. Kind of a problem that has them floating in the middle at best.

17 - Washington Commanders (LW: 21) - Taylor Heinicke is certainly not legitimately good. He has just a 82.7 passer rating through his four starts with five touchdown passes to four interceptions. But the Commanders seem to have a better chance to win with him than they do with Carson Wentz. With Washington getting Chase Young back, this team could make a wild card push.

18 - Arizona Cardinals (LW: 20) - The win over LAR doesn’t really mean much if they lose to SF on Monday night. Time for them to stack some victories if they’re going to be taken seriously.

19 - Denver Broncos (LW: 18) - They’re not the kind of bad team that gets blown out. They’re just the kind of bad team that is boring and painful to watch. Losers of four of their last five games, it doesn’t look like the light is going to go on for Russell Wilson.

20 - Los Angeles Rams (LW: 17) - I’m going to repeat what I wrote last week: “The reigning Super Bowl champions are very uninspiring. They should probably be lower in these rankings. It’s just that there are also a lot of other bad teams.”

21 - Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 24) - T.J. Watt might be kind of important. The Steelers are very bad without him and at least somewhat competitive with him.

22 - New Orleans Saints (LW: 19) - The Saints are bad! They were outgained by nearly 200 yards … by a team that only ranks 28th in yards per game. Yikes. At least the Saints have a high pick to select a new quarterback with! Except not because they currently owe the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to Philly.

23 - Atlanta Falcons (LW: 22) - Two-possession loss to one of the worst teams in the league? Not a good look.

24 - Cleveland Browns (LW: 23) - The good news for the Browns is that Deshaun Watson can start practicing with the team ahead of a Week 13 return. The bad news is the damage is probably done for this season. Cleveland still has Buffalo and Tampa up next before Watson is back. Probably going to be 3-8 at that point.

25 - Detroit Lions (LW: 29) - After pulling out back-to-back close wins over Green Bay and Chicago, can Detroit beat the G-Men? They’ll get some more respect if they can do that.

26 - Green Bay Packers (LW: 30) - It’s a little early to say the Packers are back. They were down 28 to 14 before Dallas blew the lead. But a win over Tennessee on Thursday night would have them back in the wild card conversation. And no team really wants to see Aaron Rodgers heat up prior to the playoffs.

27 - Chicago Bears (LW: 26) - No player has gotten more credit for losing than the incredibly overrated Justin Fields. He’s clearly a fantastic runner but it would be nice if that aspect of his game was a complement and not a crutch due to his flaws as a passer. He still has a long way to go.

28 - Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 25) - After a stretch where he had five interceptions over five games, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t thrown a pick in his last two. Progress?

29 - Indianapolis Colts (LW: 28) - Many thought the Colts were going to get blown out after installing Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Many were not considering just how bad Las Vegas is. It’s also not uncommon for teams to have a dead cat bounce after making a coaching change, so, that’s probably what this was for Indy. They still rank 31st in DVOA despite their 4-5-1 record.

30 - Carolina Panthers (LW: 31) - The Panthers have been a bit more competitive since firing Matt Rhule? Against their NFC South rivals, at the very least. They blew out Tampa, took Atlanta to overtime in a loss, and then beat Atlanta on Thursday night. Funny enough, they’re actually one of just four teams with three division wins so far this year.

31 - Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 27) - Losing to Jeff Saturday has to be one of the most embarrassing losses by any head coach in some time, right? Josh McDaniels is not looking like the solution in Vegas.

32 - Houston Texans (LW: 32) - Four straight losses and more are on the way. They currently own the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.