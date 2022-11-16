Eagles News: Doctor weighs in on Dallas Goedert recovery timeline

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Dallas Goedert - According to Mike Garafolo Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury. That’s a very broad term to use but by video this appears to be a 2021 Tee Higgins type shoulder injury. Another possibility based on video is AC sprain. For now the expectation should be to be without Goedert for 2-4 weeks. [BLG Note: We’ve previously interviewed Dr. Edwin Porras on BGN Radio.]

Report: Dallas Goedert will “miss extended time” with a shoulder injury - BGN

The bad news is that the Eagles do not have amazing depth behind him. Jack Stoll has been a nice No. 2 tight end as a run blocker but he hasn’t been much of a receiving threat. In 25 games played, Stoll has logged 12 targets for eight receptions and 71 yards for a mere 8.9 average. Tyree Jackson is seemingly on track to return to action this week, which is pretty fortunate timing. The Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on October 26, which means they need to either put him on the roster or shut him down for the season by tomorrow, November 16. Jackson showed intriguing pass-catching potential during 2021 training camp. But he has struggled to stay healthy, having suffered two major injuries since then. The quarterback-turned-tight end has a very limited track record of production with seven targets for three receptions, 22 yards, and one touchdown. Grant Calcaterra made a splash with his 40-yard catch-and-run against the Commanders in Week 3. He hasn’t had a pass thrown his way since then. The rookie tight end showed pass-catching promise in the summer but probably isn’t going to be counted on for his blocking ability.

Source: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss extended time - ESPN

A decision has not been made yet as to whether the Eagles will place him on injured reserve, as evaluations are still ongoing that will determine exactly how long Goedert will be sidelined, a league source said.

Eagles-Commanders takeaways + Dallas Goedert injury reaction - BGN Radio

The Eagles are 8-1. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski run through what they learned from Philly’s frustrating loss to the Commanders. The guys also discuss Dallas Goedert’s injury and much more.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11 edition - PhillyVoice

1) Eagles (8-1): Sometimes it’s just not your night, and on Monday night, it wasn’t the Eagles’ night: They fumbled after a 50-yard completion that probably should have been a lead-changing touchdown instead of a crippling turnover. An egregious uncalled face mask penalty led to a fumble and a turnover. We won’t re-litigate the game-ending roughing the passer call on Brandon Graham because it’s not why the Eagles lost, but, I mean, there’s no way that flag should have come out. A ball that landed in the hands of the star receiver somehow turned into an interception. The opposing kicker hit 58- and 55-yard field goals. A team with a sub-par quarterback somehow converted 12 of their first 16 third downs, many of which were good plays by them. There were certainly things that went badly against the Commanders that were within the Eagles’ control, like the way-too-late defensive adjustments from Jonathan Gannon once the Commanders’ game plan was crystal clear, for example. But I didn’t think that was a loss where one could look at the Eagles and say, “What a bunch of frauds.” The Commanders sought to shorten the game, which they did, and a whole lot of breaks went their way. That game doesn’t diminish what the Eagles did to get to 8-0.

The Day After – Losing Sucks - Iggles Blitz

It really is hard to believe Washington ran 51 plays in the first half and the Eagles ran 47 in the entire game. The offense struggled to stay on the field. The defense struggled to get off it. I’ve seen people talking about this being the formula for beating the Eagles. Run the ball. Have long sustained drives and keep the Eagles offense on the sideline. That seems logical, but sustaining drives is hard. That is not a formula for winning in the NFL. Nick Sirianni talks about the importance of explosive plays for a reason. When you get chunks of yards in a single play, it greatly increases your chances of scoring. The more you score, the better your chances of winning. Grinding out long drives is hard in the NFL. I know, I know. Insert your Jonathan Gannon comment here. The problem with sustaining drives is that you have to keep converting third downs. Converting 50 percent of them is considered good. Washington started off 12 for 14. That’s beyond insane. You can give them credit and also blame the Eagles. There is also randomness. No key penalties. No dropped passes. No errant throws. Jim Johnson always believed offenses would screw up drives if you made them drive the long field. Washington executed brilliantly for most of the game. That helped them win last night, but it isn’t sustainable as an offensive strategy. Opponents will try to run the ball on the Eagles. They will try to play small ball as best they can. We’ll see how they do and how the Eagles adjust as well.

Spadaro: 3 final takeaways as Eagles turn focus to Colts - PE.com

Philadelphia gave away the football only three times in the first eight games – not so coincidentally, all wins – and then had three giveaways (plus a fourth on the final, desperate, throw-the-ball-around-and-hope-for-a-miracle play) in Monday night’s loss. A closer look at those three turnovers paints the picture that they should be an anomaly, not the norm. The first one, a perfectly thrown Jalen Hurts pass down the field to A.J. Brown that landed in Brown’s hands and popped up ever so slightly and Washington made a great play there. It was a spectacular interception, objectively speaking. The next one was a Dallas Goedert fumble after his facemask had been grabbed and yanked and that clearly contributed to the turnover (and a reported injury suffered by Goedert on the play that will be addressed by Sirianni on Wednesday). And the third was when Quez Watkins made a terrific catch on another outstanding deep throw from Hurts, then hustled to get up from the ground and had the ball knocked loose from behind. Watkins accepted responsibility and, as they say, it’s a teaching point from which to learn. The point, the turnovers were a bit unusual. To say the least. It is a wake-up call, perhaps, a reminder that ball security wins football games, and a renewed focus – and some better luck – should put the Eagles back on track. Philadelphia’s defense still took the ball away twice, so that drumbeat continues. About the defense ...

AFC Beasts - Football Outsiders

OK, what about the Eagles? That game came out a lot closer, the rare game where both teams had significantly positive DVOA. The Eagles were at 25.0% DVOA and the Commanders at 16.8% DVOA. Philadelphia outgained the Commanders on a per play basis, 5.91 to 4.34. Philadelphia had a slightly higher success rate on offense, 54% to 52%. Washington recovered four of the five fumbles in this game, including all three Philadelphia fumbles. But — here’s the biggest difference between this game and the Bills-Vikings game — the Commanders ran 81 plays compared to just 47 for the Eagles. The Commanders had only one drive of three plays. The Eagles had five different drives of just three plays, not counting their final desperation play. (I say “three plays” here because these were not all three-and-out drives; the first Eagles drive after a Washington fumble scored a touchdown on the third play.) Because of that huge discrepancy in the number of plays run, the Post-Game Win Expectancy formula favors the Commanders, suggesting that we would expect Washington to win this game 58% of the time. But it was very close, and that’s before we get into things we don’t account for in DVOA like completely missed facemask penalties. [BLG Note: The Eagles rank 2nd in DVOA while the Colts rank 31st.]

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 11 - PFF

Identifying a weak link on the Eagles’ offensive line is a futile task — they don’t have one. All five starters are above average, and three of the five have yet to surrender a sack this season. Landon Dickerson had problems on Monday night against Jonathan Allen, giving up a holding penalty and a couple of quick losses.

Colts Stock Report: Week 10 - Stampede Blue

The Colts edge rush unit was pretty much non-existent on Sunday. The pass rush outside of DeForest Buckner has been underwhelming all year and was poor again on Sunday. The Colts traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the off-season with hopes that he would help boost the pass rush off the edge. Ngakoue was silent for nearly all the game managing just 0.5 sacks on the day. The opposite side to Ngakoue was a rotation of Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odegibo who managed just 3 quarterback pressures all game.

Ron Rivera Presser: Whoever the starter is at QB, I’m going to commit to them fully - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles for a huge win on Monday Night Football last night. The first question Head Coach Ron Rivera got on his day after presser was about QB Carson Wentz, and who will be the starter going forward. Rivera noted that Wentz hasn’t even been cleared to return to practice yet, and when he is, he’ll have to be evaluated before they would consider making him the starter again. Backup Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 while filling in for Wentz, and barely lost to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings last week. The win over the previously undefeated Eagles last night was a big boost for the keep Heinicke in argument, but Rivera wouldn’t commit to a starter for this week’s away game against the Houston Texans. He did say that he will commit to the starter he chooses once that decision is made.

After further review: The Cowboys defense doesn’t hold and Dak Prescott can’t play the hero - Blogging The Boys

It’s still worth mentioning that Prescott was off-target quite a bit in this game. He was missing his receivers high and forcing some throws into coverage. He was also panicking in the pocket and throwing balls into the dirt (even got called for intentional grounding). Dak seemed hesitant at times and when he delays just for a second, he gets antsy with his feet and then his ball placement suffers. He only completed 58% of his passes, which was the second time this season (Tampa Bay, 48%) he’s completed less than 60% of his passes. In both of those games the Cowboys lost. In comparison, he only had two games all of last year (the Denver “blueprint” game and the Washington game where he almost gave it away) where he completed less than 60% of his passes.

Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes - Big Blue View

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York. And you can certainly say the Giants have the most intrigue with Odell’s old coach.” Stewart was Beckham’s high school coach, and Ian O’Connor of the New York Post describes Stewart as “a reliable mentor and advocate” for Beckham who “understands the receiver like few others in his orbit.”

Saints cut Jordan Howard, Derrick Gore - PFT

The 28-year-old Howard had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bears to start his career in 2016-2017, but he hasn’t been the same player since in stints with the Eagles, Dolphins and most recently with the Saints. This year he has played in two regular-season games in New Orleans but has just one carry for one yard.

2 takeaways from the Saints loss to the Steelers - Canal Street Chronicles

1. It’s time for a quarterback change. The offense under Andy Dalton has been lackluster over the last two weeks as they have scored just 23 total points since beating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 three weeks ago. Dalton had had his struggles with turnovers leading up to this game, but the offense was still scoring more than it was under Jameis Winston. That is no longer the case, and Dalton is still turning the ball over. If Jameis is healthy and ready to go, the Saints should consider playing him against the Rams this week to try and revitalize this offense. Head coach Dennis Allen hinted for the first time on Monday that the team may be mulling a quarterback change, so it is very possible we see Winston return to the starting role sooner rather than later.

Ron Rivera broke down talking about his mom after the Commanders win - SB Nation

In a league full of gruff, unlikeable coaches, Ron Rivera is one of the good ones. The Commanders coach has gone through so many off-field challenges since arriving in Washington they defy belief, but his team’s unlikely win over the undefeated Eagles on Monday night caused him to break down.

