Eagles practice squad changes: Safety in, wide receiver out

The Philadelphia Eagles are making some practice squad changes.

The team officially announced they released wide receiver Auden Tate, who they originally added to the scout team ahead of Week 1. The Eagles had as many as four receivers on the practice squad at one point but are now down to two after cutting Tate and Deon Cain. Both of those players offered a track record of NFL experience but were not viewed as developmental prospects.

With Tate out, it looks like the Eagles will be filling his spot by signing free agent safety Marquise Blair. A second-round pick (No. 47 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft, Blair visited the Eagles on Monday and is signing with their practice squad. This much according to a report from Aaron Wilson. The team has not yet officially confirmed the Blair signing.

Blair, 25, has logged three starts in 25 games played. The Seahawks waived him after a disappointing summer. He then joined the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad and they used his max of three temporarily elevations for their team before cutting him earlier this month.

In addition to having experience at safety, Blair has also played at nickel cornerback. That’s noteworthy since the Eagles just put Avonte Maddox on injured reserve. Blair offers more depth in the secondary. He also made some positive special teams plays earlier in his career, so, he’s also an option to play on that unit.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

CB Javelin Guidry

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

PRACTICE SQUAD INJURED RESERVE

OT Jarrid Williams