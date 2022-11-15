Report: Dallas Goedert will “miss extended time” with a shoulder injury

As if the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Washington Commanders wasn’t already annoying enough, injury has been added to insult.

Dallas Goedert is set to “miss extended time” due to the shoulder injury he suffered during the Eagles’ first loss of the year, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo. The silver lining is that Goedert’s injury is “not a season-ender.”

But one would think Goedert is going to be placed on injured reserve. If that’s the case, he’ll be ineligible to play in the Eagles’ next four games:

Goedert could return for the Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears at the very earliest. Though it’s currently unclear if he’ll be healthy enough to play by then.

Losing Goedert is obviously a big deal. He’s one of the very best players on the roster. Here’s how he ranks on the team in key categories:

Targets: 3rd

Receptions: 3rd (one below A.J. Brown in 2nd place)

Receiving yards: 2nd

Receiving touchdowns: t-2nd

Big plays (20-plus yards): 2nd

First downs: t-1st

Goedert has been such an efficient weapon in this offense. He’s a fantastic complement to two talented wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Teams have struggled to stop the tight end screens that the Eagles have run through him.

Naturally, it was that kind of play that Goedert got hurt on against Washington. And in an illegal manner with the referees inexplicably missing the Eagles’ tight end getting facemasked prior to fumbling for a Washington recovery.

I mean, how does this get missed?

In any case, the damage is done. The Eagles will have to figure out how to move forward without Goedert for the time being.

The bad news is that the Eagles do not have amazing depth behind him.

Jack Stoll has been a nice No. 2 tight end as a run blocker but he hasn’t been much of a receiving threat. In 25 games played, Stoll has logged 12 targets for eight receptions and 71 yards for a mere 8.9 average.

Tyree Jackson is seemingly on track to return to action this week, which is pretty fortunate timing. The Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on October 26, which means they need to either put him on the roster or shut him down for the season by tomorrow, November 16. Jackson showed intriguing pass-catching potential during 2021 training camp. But he has struggled to stay healthy, having suffered two major injuries since then. The quarterback-turned-tight end has a very limited track record of production with seven targets for three receptions, 22 yards, and one touchdown.

Grant Calcaterra made a splash with his 40-yard catch-and-run against the Commanders in Week 3. He hasn’t had a pass thrown his way since then. The rookie tight end showed pass-catching promise in the summer but probably isn’t going to be counted on for his blocking ability.

Beyond those three options, the Eagles have Noah Togiai on the practice squad. They previously elevated Togiai twice this season so he only has one temporary elevation left before the Eagles would need to sign him to the roster.

The Birds might be able to get by with what they have; they are not totally hopeless in Goedert’s absence. But, again, losing such a great player is a big deal.