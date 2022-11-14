Let’s talk about the Eagles losing to the Commanders, instant reaction LIVE.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ winning streak has come to and end. The Birds picked up their first loss of the season against the Washington Commanders 32-21 at home.

Giving up 32 points to the Commanders out of all teams is unacceptable.

There are many questions from tonight’s game including Johnathan Gannon’s decision making, special teams that continues to be a concern, A.J. Brown finishing with only one reception for 7 yards.

Plus, how in the world did the refs miss that blatant face mask on Dallas Goedert?!

There’s so much to recap! Join Shane Haff and Jessica Taylor NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles Monday night performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now: