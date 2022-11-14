Eagles place Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, announce practice squad elevation for Commanders game

The Philadelphia Eagles announced some roster news ahead of their Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

The team placed starting nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve and temporarily elevated rookie defensive back Mario Goodrich from the practice squad.

Maddox to IR is a surprise in the sense that it wasn’t widely known that he got significantly hurt in the Eagles’ Week 9 game against the Houston Texans. He did miss practice all of this week due to a hamstring injury.

Josiah Scott will be Philly’s starter in the slot henceforth. Scott previous played when Maddox missed some time earlier this season. Scott was a downgrade from Maddox but held his own at times. Scott was limited in practice two days this week before being able to fully go on Friday.

By going on IR, Maddox is now ineligible to play in the Eagles’ next four games. The very earliest he can return to the roster is for Philly’s Week 14 game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles elevated Goodrich, an undrafted rookie free agent signing out of Clemson, to give themselves more corner depth and special teams contribution. It’s worth noting that fellow UDFA CB Josh Jobe was ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles notably did NOT elevate practice squad defensive tackle Marvin Wilson for this game. They previously did that in Week 9 to help fill the void left by Jordan Davis. The team clearly didn’t love what they saw out of Wilson. They will be riding with just Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu as their four defensive tackles tonight

In other news, the Eagles will be seeing old friend Nathan Gerry this evening. The Commanders temporarily elevated him from the practice squad to play in this game. Washington is dealing with some linebacker injuries. Not the best development for them.