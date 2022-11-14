Eagles-Commanders live updates

For the second time this year, the Philadelphia Eagles are being featured in the Monday Night Football spotlight.

The Birds last played on ESPN all the way back in Week 2, when they took down the Minnesota Vikings to advance to 2-0.

Now the Eagles are looking to remain undefeated by sweeping their season series with the Washington Commanders.

The reasonable expectation is that that’s exactly what will happen in this game. The Eagles are entering this matchup as 11.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

By all indications, the Eagles are the better team. They’re also the more rested side having last played on November 3 whereas the Commanders suited up on November 6.

No good excuses to lose this one. Gotta go out and take care of business on a national stage.

Bleeding Green Nation will be covering this game with live updates in the form of highlights, commentary, analysis, etc. Make sure to follow along and refresh the page often.

(NOTE: This is NOT a game thread; it’s a live blog that will turn into a game recap. Use BGN’s designated game threads for each quarter to discuss in-game happenings. The first quarter thread is HERE.)

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer, as they usually do. The Commanders started at their own 8-yard line after a special teams penalty. Marlon Tuipulotu got the start at nose tackle in place of Jordan Davis. The Commanders got to 3rd-and-5 and Taylor Heinicke’s wheel route target was underthrown into the back of a trailing Josiah Scott. Three-and-out! Or not because Reed Blankenship barely missed blocking Tress Way’s punt and instead ran into him for a roughing the kicker penalty that gave Washington a new set of downs. No matter, though, with Josh Sweat strip-sacking Heinicke and Tuipulotu recovering! Too easy. Good job by Mr. T to outmuscle Washington’s offensive linemen for the loose ball. Also like the “T” motion that he made with his arms while celebrating the recovery in the end zone in front of the fans.

The Eagles took over at Washington’s 18-yard line. Jalen Hurts took a designed run for 12 yards, then Boston Scott ran for five, and then the Eagles lined up an interesting formation with three players in the backfield but it was just eye candy to distract from a QB sneak for the touchdown. Boom! EAGLES 7, COMMANDERS 0.

The Commanders picked up a couple first downs on the ground. Then Heinicke hit a wide open crossing Terry McLaurin for 26 yards on a 3rd-and-2. Heinicke completed another pass to bring the Commanders to 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Two Antonio Gibson runs later, the Commanders found the end zone. Not a very good drive by the defense. 75 yards surrendered over 13 plays. Run defense still concerning. EAGLES 7, COMMANDERS 7.

The Eagles dink-and-dunked their way into Commanders territory. Hurts hit DeVonta Smith short of the sticks but with blockers ahead of him for a conversion on 3rd-and-10. Hurts aired it out to DeVonta to draw a DPI flag. Kind of a weak call but the Birds are happy to take it. Down at the 6-yard line, Hurts executed took a step forward to fake a run but instead threw a jump pass (!) to Dallas Goedert for a TD. Fun wrinkle there. EAGLES 14, COMMANDERS 7.

#Eagles go empty on the 1st drive and run a QB draw. Now they go empty and Goedert fakes the block before catching a jump pass. I love this offense. pic.twitter.com/Wg747sZUQK — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 15, 2022

SECOND QUARTER

The Commanders once again drove into Philly territory, aided in part by a phantom illegal contact penalty on Darius Slay. The Commanders slowly but surely reached 3rd-and-1 at the Eagles’ 21-yard line and were stuffed. They lined up to go for it on fourth down ... but the crowd noise at The Linc forced a delay of game penalty. The Eagles are fortunate the Commanders didn’t get the snap off there because that would’ve been a conversion and maybe a touchdown.Washington ended up settling for a 44-yard field goal. EAGLES 14, COMMANDERS 10.

Hurts converted a 3rd-and-5 with a good throw to DeVonta for a 15-yard gain. Then Hurts aired it out deep to Brown ... but got picked off. The ball actually hit Brown in the hands but he did not hold on and took a bounce into the hands of Darrick Forrest. Unfortunate. Downside of a 50/50 ball. A.J. will win more of those than not.

That Jalen Hurts throw hit AJ Brown right in the hands and Darrick Forrest stole the ball away



pic.twitter.com/8UJCIHUoGY — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2022

Jalen Hurts even throws beautiful interceptions pic.twitter.com/22LQQoc82L — Kyle (@kylepaganCB) November 15, 2022

The Eagles got the Commanders to a 3rd-and-5 ... and Heinicke was able to hit a wide open Curtis Samuel in the middle of the field for 23 yards. Cool. A high snap went off Heinicke’s hands and he was able to throw it away ... but it should’ve been intentional grounding despite the refs’ insistence otherwise. The Eagles got the Commanders to another 3rd-and-5 ... and Heinicke hit a wide open McLaurin for an 18-yard gain. Just so easy looking for the opposing offense. Such soft defense. The Commanders got to 4th-and-1 from the 16-yard line and a motioning Samuel took a carry for the first down. Brian Robinson took a carry where he should’ve been stopped much sooner but was able to power through more poor Eagles tackling to get to the 3-yard line. Robinson then reached over the goal line on another run to give the Commanders their first lead. 86 yards in 16 plays and a touchdown. More bend-and-break stuff from Jonathan Gannon’s defense. EAGLES 14, COMMANDERS 17.

Kenneth Gainwell dropped the first pass of the Eagles’ two-minute drill. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-5 and Brown fell down on his route for an incompletion and a quick three-and-out. Not good.

The Commanders took over at their own 30-yard line with 1:06 on the clock and one timeout to work with. Kyzir White made a nice tackle on Antonio Gibson inbounds to keep the clock moving. That is, until Washington had to call their final timeout with Gibson getting hurt. White made another good tackle inbounds to keep the clock running. The Commanders moved to Philly’s 40-yard line and spiked the ball with 0:09 in the clock. The Commanders finished the first half with a Joey Slye field goal good from 58 yards out. EAGLES 14, COMMANDERS 20.

THIRD QUARTER

Updates to come ...

FOURTH QUARTER

Updates to come ...

