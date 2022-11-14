Eagles-Commanders inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Josh Jobe, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, and Josh Sills.

No surprises here.

The Eagles placed Avonte Maddox on injured reserve prior to this game. He is out until at least Week 14. Josiah Scott will start at nickel cornerback during his absence.

Undrafted rookie safety Reed Blankenship, normally a healthy scratch, is active for the second straight week and the third time this season.

Andre Chachere is active for the first time since Week 6. The Eagles signed him from the practice squad to the roster leading up to this game.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Josh Jobe - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

Washington Commanders Inactive List

Starting interior linemen Andrew Norwell and Tyler Larsen are both active despite being ruled questionable to play on the final injury report. We’ll see if they can make it through the game.

Chase Young was notably NOT activated from the PUP list in time to play in this game.

RB J.D. McKissic

RB Jonathan Williams

TE Cole Turner

OG Chris Paul

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

CB Rachad Wildgoose