Eagles vs. Commanders Week 10 game preview and predictions

Doesn’t it feel like forever since the Philadelphia Eagles last played a football game? The Birds are back in action tonight for the first time since advancing to 8-0 on November 3.

There’s every reason to believe the Eagles should remain undefeated. The Washington Commanders are not a good football team. They’re 4-5. They rank 26th in point differential. They rank 23rd in DVOA.

The Eagles stomped the Commanders when these two teams met back in Week 3. Washington had no answers for Philly’s pass rush, which logged nine sacks on Carson Wentz.

The Eagles will probably not sack Taylor Heinicke nine times in this game. He’s only been sacked six times this season as opposed to the 23 sacks that Wentz took in six games.

Still, the Eagles will be able to get to Heinicke. Javon Hargrave had his way with Andrew Norwell in Week 3 and now the veteran guard is dealing with an injury. And that was before Hargrave was healthier and playing at the high level that he is right now.

Heinicke is probably going to turn the ball over against an Eagles defense that’s pretty good at generating takeaways. Washington can’t afford to give Philly extra scoring opportunities. The Commanders don’t generate enough points (17.8 per game, rank tied for 24th) to outpace the Eagles.

One thing that Washington IS good at is stopping the run. The Commanders held the Eagles to their lowest rushing total by far this season ... just 72 yards. That’s less than half of what the Eagles are averaging per game this year. It’s also 39 yards below their second-lowest single game rushing total.

And so the Eagles could look to air it out in this matchup. Doing so worked pretty well for them last time. DeVonta Smith had a career day with eight receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown. It will not surprising if Nick Sirianni makes an extra effort to get Smith, whose birthday is today, in the end zone once again.

Jalen Hurts is playing at a high level; he is arguably the MVP of the league right now. Until we see signs of him slowing, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. The same really goes for the Eagles as a whole.

It’s up to the Birds to take care of business and advance to 9-0.

