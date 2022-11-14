The Philadelphia Eagles had a few extra days to rest coming off their Thursday night win last week, and are back at The Linc to host the Washington Commanders for Monday Night Football in Week 10.

It’s anyone’s guess which of the many Eagles’ offenses we’ll see tonight, but the team has done a good job this season of leaning on things that are working. They’re the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and have seemingly bought in to Nick Sirianni’s “1 percent better everyday” mentality. With as good as they’ve been, they have the potential to be a lot better, which is super exciting.

On Monday night, the Eagles’ offense won’t have to contend with Commanders’ dynamic pass rusher Chase Young, he wasn’t activated ahead of the game. Philadelphia’s roster is still relatively healthy, but they’ll be without CB Avonte Maddox — Josiah Scott is expected to fill that role.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

