Chase Young will not play in Eagles vs. Commanders game

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles won’t have to worry about facing off against Chase Young.

The Washington Commanders’ top defender is NOT going to be activated in time for this week’s Monday Night Football matchup, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Young suffered a torn ACL exactly one year ago today. Washington activated his 21-day practice window on November 2 and it originally seemed like he had a chance to play against the Eagles. The Commanders’ coaching staff was increasingly bearish about his chances of playing in Philly as the week progressed, however.

Even if Young was available to play, the Eagles should’ve still been expected to win this game. But the path to Washington pulling off an upset sure would’ve been more viable with the No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft around. Of course, the Commanders still have a relatively talented defensive front without him.

Young has not played in a game against the Eagles since the Week 17 regular season finale of the 2020 season ... AKA TankGate. Young missed both battles against the Birds in 2021 and now he’s going to miss both of them in 2022 as well.