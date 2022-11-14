Eagles News: Jalen Hurts, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick got together for an ESPN roundtable

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Hurts, McNabb, Vick on the legacy of Black quarterbacks in Philadelphia - ESPN

This get-together was about a month in the making. McNabb flew in from his alma mater, Syracuse, and Vick from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. McNabb and Vick carpooled over from the hotel and were the first to arrive late Tuesday afternoon. Hurts, in midst of an MVP-level season for the 8-0 Eagles, came about 20 minutes later, taking a break from his preparations for the “Monday Night Football” game against the Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). Vick, McNabb and Hurts gravitated to one another immediately, locked in conversation for about a half-hour after their roundtable discussion with ESPN was finished. The group, which also included former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III hosting the conversation, grew animated as Hurts’ journey was discussed in detail. “You would’ve thought I went to Alabama,” McNabb said of his reaction when Hurts led the team to victory in the SEC title game. “You’ve done proved a lot of people wrong because a lot of people didn’t believe that you can get to this point,” Vick said. “You’re doing what you’re supposed to do, bruh. And we always supported you from afar. And we’ll continue to do that. I see the potential. I’ll just say that.”

The Fresh Prince: Jalen Hurts Is Philadelphia’s Newest Hero - SI

After thumping the Steelers, reporters credited Hurts with a killer afternoon using the kind of complimentary language that is … let’s call it rare in Philadelphia. And yet Hurts ticked off the plays he missed and the sacks he took with photographic recall. He said he felt like he “could have done more” in a game that was never in doubt. “There’s always something,” Hurts said. He had on an olive jacket stamped with “Public Enemy” across the front and a baseball cap pulled low. He spoke as he generally does—in a sort of soft and serious monotone. “There’s always something. Enough is never enough. We strive for something that we may never get. But we continue to go chase it.” They won that game by more than three touchdowns. A few days later, the Birds beat the Texans on the road to keep their record unblemished. Hurts is from Houston. People figured he’d be pretty pumped to play in front of his family and friends. He was asked about that at the Eagles practice facility in the runup to the game. You must be excited. Anything you plan to do or eat while you’re back home? “No,” Hurts said with the same soft and serious voice. “It’s a business trip.” That business trip got them to 8–0. The earnestness frankly sounded like a bit much—this quarterback who is on top of the football world seemingly not allowing himself to enjoy the view—but it’s evidently not unusual. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explained it as Hurts simply refusing to be subject to the regular ups and downs of a football season. But someone familiar with the team dynamic said there was something more to the quarterback’s approach. The person reminded me of the viral video of Hurts squatting an obscene 600 pounds while at Oklahoma as a way of establishing himself after transferring. It isn’t just that Hurts is the alpha in the locker room—he is, but he also wants everyone to know it.

Eagles get help with the Cowboys losing to the Packers - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles failed to get help in the NFC playoff picture earlier on Sunday with the Minnesota Vikings improbably beating the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants taking care of business against the Houston Texans. That’s the bad news. The good news, however, is that the Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 10. There was no revenge game for Mike McCarthy* with the former Green Bay Packers head coach losing to his old team at Lambeau Field. This despite the fact that the Cowboys held a 28 to 14 lead until 13:23 remaining in regulation. The FOX broadcast showed a graphic about how Dallas was 195-0 when leading by 14 points entering fourth quarter. Update that record to 195-1. And update the Cowboys’ record this year to 6-3. That’s three more losses than the Eagles have. And Philly currently owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas. The two teams will meet again on Christmas Eve.

Above the Nest with Raichele #64: What you need to know for Eagles-Commanders + Injury Report - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette runs through what you need to know ahead of the Eagles- Commanders Monday night game and each team’s injury report.

Mailbag: Which scheduled free agents should the Eagles prioritize signing to long-term deals? - PhillyVoice

LB T.J. Edwards: The Eagles have to retain one of either Edwards or Kyzir White at linebacker, and in my opinion Edwards is the clear priority. He doesn’t come off the field, he wears the “green dot” helmet, and he’s producing (74 tackles, 2 sacks in 8 games). He is a home-grown player who went from UDFA to one of the most indispensable players on the team. Should White leave in free agency, ideally Nakobe Dean would be able to step into a bigger role. DT Javon Hargrave: Hargrave will be entering his age 30 season in 2023, but he’s in his prime and he still has relatively low mileage (for a 30-year-old) as he’ll only be entering his eighth NFL season. It’s also worth noting that he hasn’t played a crazy number of snaps in his seven NFL seasons:

Week 10: Football Morning in Germany, and Justin Jefferson on the Wildest Game of the Year So Far - FMIA

Game 272. In my preseason predictions, I picked Baltimore-Cincinnati to be the Sunday night game in Week 18 (game 272). The NFL picks the game that would either be a division championship game, or a game that would have major playoff implications. This morning, there are a few options. Ravens-Bengals is a strong one—both could be in play for the division then. But Jets-Dolphins has good playoff win-and-in potential. And though this is a long shot, what if Philly’s 16-0 going into the final game, hosting the Giants? That would be a great candidate, particularly if Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says he’s going for all the marbles there. [...] Monday, Monday: Philadelphia 27, Washington 16. The Eagles are 8-0, with Washington home, at Indy, Green Bay home over the next 14 days. Gotta like their chances to be 11-0 as December dawns.

Eagles-Commanders preview: Matchups, storylines to watch, game predictions - The Athletic

Division games can get weird, especially the second time around. I think this game will be closer than anticipated throughout the first half before the Eagles eventually pull away in the second half as their superior talent wins out. As you hinted, barring some bad turnover luck, it’s hard to envision the Commanders posing a real threat. Hurts leads a pass-heavy attack before a characteristic long, grind-it-out running drive in the fourth quarter salts things away. Eagles 31, Commanders 17

The one area the Commanders are actually really good - NBCSP

They’re not very good at many things. They are very good at one. The Washington Commanders are 27th in pass defense, 20th in passing offense, 25th running the ball, 26th in turnover margin, 26th in scoring. But that defensive line is legit. “They’re probably the best (we’ve faced so far),” Jason Kelce said. “Their two interior guys (Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen) have been good for a long time in this league, they’re physical and they’re athletic and they’re smart, that’s usually a good combination for a FB player. “(Edge) Montez Sweat is probably playing better than he’s played ever. They’ve got some really, really good players, no doubt about it.” The Commanders have won three of their last four games after a 1-4 start, but even during this four-game stretch they’re only averaging 17.3 points per game.

Jemal Singleton is the Eagles’ nominee for the NFL Salute to Service Award - PE.com

Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders is going to be extra special for Jemal Singleton. No, not because it’s in prime time. No, not because it’s against a division rival. It’s the annual Salute to Service game and Singleton understands what this means to the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families.

Time to Take Vikings, Dolphins Seriously - Football Outsiders

What It Means: Sunday provided a showcase of all the things that make Cowboys fans pull their hair out: the extreme Prescott mini-slump, someone named DaRon Bland getting toasted by a fellow rookie, an overtime decision on fourth down that many models weren’t crazy about and fed into the weaknesses of the Mike McCarthy/Kellen Moore play-calling cabal. Sunday’s loss drops the Cowboys to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the NFC, with losses against the Packers, Buccaneers, and Eagles that could cause real playoff tiebreaker headaches.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 31-28 overtime loss to the Packers - Blogging The Boys

10. Let’s tap the breaks on catching Philly. It’s weird to be 6-3 and be in third place in the division, but that’s the reality of this year’s NFC East. The hope was that if the Cowboys can get to within a game of Philadelphia by Christmas Eve, they can take care of business themselves and still come away with that coveted no. 1 seed in the NFC. That feat got a little bit harder after this loss. The New York Giants also won as did the Minnesota Vikings in a wild one against Buffalo. There is still a lot of football left, but it almost feels like this team is destined for a road wild card game come playoff time.

Commanders Sunday Discussion: More 12 and 21 Personnel Could Really Help Washington’s Anemic Offense - Hogs Haven

Make no mistake about it - Washington’s offense is struggling to find its identity in 2022. After opening the season by scoring 28 and 27 points respectively (and averaging nearly 400 yards of offense) against the Jaguars and Lions, the team has since been up and down. They ran into two buzzsaws in Philly and Dallas in back-to-back weeks, averaging just nine points and 229 yards of offense per game. Now granted, these two teams boast top five defenses, and injuries certainly played a part in Washington’s demise, however things really haven’t improved much since then. The last two games - one against a very poor Colts team, and the other against the 28th ranked passing defense in the NFL(Vikings) saw Washington average just 17 points per game. In this high-flying NFL, that simply won’t cut it.

Giants-Texans ‘things I think’: The only thing pretty about the Giants is their 7-2 record - Big Blue View

The Giants survived three Texans drives into the red zone in the fourth quarter, getting two turnovers and only allowing one 34-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal. They recovered two onside kicks in the final 2:26. Honestly, it never felt like the Texans would win. The Giants, though, kept missing enough opportunities and letting the Texans do just enough to make it possible that Houston could win. “You’re always happy. It beats the alternative. It’s hard to win in this league. There’s a lot of good coaches (and) a lot of good teams,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “Like I said earlier in the week, if you play well, you have a chance. It doesn’t guarantee you anything. If you do the things that cause you to lose, you’re probably going to lose no matter what team you are, who you play, where you play, what time you play.”

Josh McDaniels is a joke, Mike Mayock is the punchline, and the Raiders are a laughing stock - SB Nation

There is absolutely no excuse for the Raiders to be 2-7 right now. They are officially the second-worst team in the NFL behind the Houston Texans. It takes a stunning amount of skill to be this bad with the amount of talent on Vegas’ roster — yet McDaniels has found the secret sauce, albeit the sauce is spoiled, and rancid. This team is worse in every single statistical area since McDaniels took over, with only small personnel changes. This is absolutely on his shoulders, and Mayock’s for enabling this debacle to take place (while also cutting almost every draft picks he’s made since arriving).

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio