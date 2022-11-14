Eagles vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The final game of Week 10 will be a Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) and Washington Commanders (4-5).

The Eagles will host this NFC East division game, their second time hosting a game on Monday night this season. Philadelphia already showed out once, and with the team still undefeated now over halfway through the season, there’s little doubt the city will show up again.

Philadelphia had a little bit of a mini-bye heading into this matchup, coming off a Thursday night win over the Texans in Week 9. The timing was great for the team who two weeks prior had their actual bye week, and are still relatively healthy as they continue down the stretch. Cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss Monday’s game, but head coach Nick Sirianni expected Josiah Scott to be able to fill that role.

Other than that, the offense is still finding various ways to be successful depending on the opposing defense — they’ve proven they can beat teams with the passing game and the run game, and they run a QB sneak that’s nearly impossible to stop. With a mobile quarterback like Jalen Hurts pushing behind an offensive line that has players as big as they are talented, there’s few short-yard situations that don’t look promising.

The Eagles have already beaten the Commanders once this season, although that was with Carson Wentz at QB. You might remember that game and the nine sacks Philly’s defense got on Wentz. Now, Washington has Taylor Heinicke behind center, someone the Eagles are familiar with from last season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Referee: Alex Kemp (Eagles are 3-1 in 4 games as field judge, side judge, and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP, Westwood One | Sirius: 81 (WAS), 83 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (WAS), 225 (PHI)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | ESPN+

The Eagles are huge favorites for this NFC East matchup.

Washington Commanders: +11 (+400)

Philadelphia Eagles: -11 (-500)

Over/under: 43.5

History Lesson

The Commanders lead the long, all-time series between these teams, 87-82-5, but the Eagles have won the three most recent matchups. They last played each other in late-September, with the Eagles winning (easily) on the road, 24-8. The last time they faced off in Philly was back in December 2021, with the Eagles wining 27-17.

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)