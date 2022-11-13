Eagles get help with the Cowboys losing to the Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles failed to get help in the NFC playoff picture earlier on Sunday with the Minnesota Vikings improbably beating the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants taking care of business against the Houston Texans.

That’s the bad news.

The good news, however, is that the Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 10.

There was no revenge game for Mike McCarthy* with the former Green Bay Packers head coach losing to his old team at Lambeau Field.

This despite the fact that the Cowboys held a 28 to 14 lead until 13:23 remaining in regulation. The FOX broadcast showed a graphic about how Dallas was 195-0 when leading by 14 points entering fourth quarter.

Update that record to 195-1.

And update the Cowboys’ record this year to 6-3. That’s three more losses than the Eagles have. And Philly currently owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas. The two teams will meet again on Christmas Eve.

By then, it’s quite possible that the game will mean much more to the Eagles when it comes to securing the No. 1 seed than it does trying to clinch the division.

The current NFC East standings:

1) Eagles: 8-0

2) Giants: 7-2

3) Cowboys: 6-3

4) Commanders: 4-5

The Eagles will put their undefeated streak on the line when they host Washington on Monday night.

In the unlikely event that they lose, they’ll still be on top of the conference due to their head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings.

The current NFC standings for the top seven teams set to make the playoffs:

1) Eagles: 8-0

2) Vikings: 8-1

3) Seahawks: 6-4

4) Buccaneers: 5-5

5) Giants: 7-2

6) Cowboys: 6-3

7) 49ers: 4-4

On the outside looking in: Commanders 4-5, Packers 4-6, Falcons 4-6, Cardinals 4-6.

Looking ahead Week 11, the Vikings are hosting the Cowboys. So, barring a tie, the Eagles will either: 1) get more cushion atop the NFC with a Vikings loss or 2) get more cushion in the NFC East with another Cowboys loss. Win-win scenario.

*Do you like schadenfreude? Of course you do. And you know this Cowboys loss to the Packers stings your favorite Cowboys fan and my co-host of The NFC East Mixtape podcast, RJ Ochoa from Blogging The Boys. Take a look back at his prediction for this week’s game:

It is astounding to me that there are Dallas Cowboys fans who are not insanely fired up for this game. The Green Bay Packers have owned us for the better part of the last decade. They are our big brother and I do not care what their record is. I want to storm into Lambeau Field, plant a silver and blue flag, and dominate all four quarters in the most savage way possible. This week is for Mike McCarthy in many ways, but it is also about a changing of the guard. The Packers are seemingly (thankfully) at the end of their incredibly dominant run. I want the Cowboys to send them on their way and not fall victim to any sort of trap game or lull or whatever. Win this one for Mike, but win it because that is who you are nowadays. Cowboys by 20.

No cigar.