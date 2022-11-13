NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 10 Games

Before the tenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 10 games.

My overall record so far is 63-67-7. The BGN community is also 66-63-7. I'm behind after a bad week.

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK GIANTS (-5): Mark my words: the Giants are losing one of their next two games. So, either Houston or Detroit. Tough to rely on the worst team in the NFL pulling off the upset, though. PICK: Giants -5

CLEVELAND BROWNS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3.5): The Dolphins are undefeated when Tua starts and finishes a game. Not going to bet against them. PICK: Dolphins -3.5

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-9.5): Trevor Lawrence leaves too many plays on the field. Can’t afford to do that against the Chiefs. PICK: Chiefs -9.5

DENVER BRONCOS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-2): Ryan Tannehill is back. The Titans should be favored by more than this. PICK: Titans -2

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at BUFFALO BILLS (-6.5): Tough to pick this game given the uncertainty regarding Josh Allen’s health. I’d stay away from it. But if you’re making a selection, it’s worth noting that advanced metrics indicate the Vikings aren’t as good as their record indicates. The Bills have enough talent outside of the QB position to still win. PICK: Bills -6.5

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS (-2.5): Justin Fields is great ... at running the ball. The Lions are not good at stopping mobile quarterbacks. PICK: Bears -2.5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-1): The Steelers getting T.J. Watt back is big since they’ve basically been hopeless without him. Of course, it hurts that Minkah Fitzpatrick is now missing time. But we’ll say the Steelers still pull it off. PICK: Steelers -1

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-4): Everyone is expecting the Colts to be a disaster with Jeff Saturday taking over. That might very well be the case! But the Raiders have also been a disaster this year and they’re really banged up. I’ll take the points. PICK: Colts +4

DALLAS COWBOYS (-3.5) at GREEN BAY PACKERS: There is literally zero chance the Packers will win this game. The Cowboys are my lock of the week. Note that I’m 7-2 in lock of the week picks this year. PICK: Cowboys -3.5

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3): The Rams stink so bad. They should not be favored. PICK: Cardinals +3

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-7.5): The 49ers are going to run all over the Chargers. PICK: 49ers -7.5

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-11): The Commanders are banged up and bad. Taylor Heinicke is going to turn the ball over against the NFL’s most opportunistic defense. The Eagles are coming off extra rest and have earned the benefit of the doubt to cover such a big line. PICK: Eagles -11